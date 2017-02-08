Mums wanted for paid vlogging role

The UK’s first ever all-video parenting site ChannelMum.com is looking for a vlogging supermum to join the new online video community.

The Vlog Stars Competition could be your chance to share your stories and tips about a range of subjects including family issues, relationships, sex, pregnancy, parenting, food, shopping and more.

The popular online video community reaches nine million views per month and the winner will get a one year paid vlogging contract with Channel Mum*, the chance to star in a video on Channel Mum and a Canon G7X camera.

Lucrative career out of vlogging

“ChannelMum.com is the internet’s new village for mums to come together and share their hopes, experiences, tears and ideas - so we can’t wait to find a local mum from Scotland to join us,” says Siobhan Freegard founder of ChannelMum.com - who formerly set up Netmums.

“Becoming a ChannelMum.com vlogger could change your life,” she said.

With over 300 vloggers from all over the UK Channel Mum is set to become the next big thing for mums looking for a new career post-mat leave.

Siobhan said, “Many of our mums have given up other jobs as they’ve found they can make a lucrative career out of vlogging - and fit it around their children and family life.”

To be in with a chance to win, entrants must do the following:

Record a 60 second (or less) video entry telling Channel Mum why they should pick you, and upload onto YouTube as an unlisted video. If you’re already a vlogger, tell them about you in your video and show off your best bits from some other videos. If you’re new to vlogging just record a video entry on your mobile phone and upload it to YouTube.

Once your video is on YouTube and set to unlisted then complete this short entry form.