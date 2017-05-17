MURDER PROBE: Residents puzzled over discovery of man's body in South Yorkshire home

A shopkeeper has told how residents have been left puzzled after a murder probe was launched in their community following the discovery of a man's body.

The 38-year-old was found inside a property in St James Street, close to Doncaster town centre, on Monday at 7.45am.

Police are treating the death as suspicious after a post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of internal injuries.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assault have both been released pending further enquiries.

A shop worker at S J News in St James Street said: "I saw lots of police cars going to the scene with flashing lights and was wondering what had happened.

"People don't seem to know what has gone on. It is sad but we have been here for many years and police are out here quite a lot dealing with incidents so it's not a surprise."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are underway in the local community and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 175 of May 15, 2017."