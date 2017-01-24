Museum closed after sex attack on young woman in Sheffield park

A Sheffield museum is to remain closed for the rest of today while police officers continue to investigate a sex attack on a young woman.

Weston Park Museum, opposite the city's Children's Hospital on Western Bank, was closed this morning and is due to be closed for the rest of the afternoon because of police activity following a sex attack on a woman last night.

She was assaulted as she walked through Weston Park between 10.35pm and 11pm.

A description of her attacker has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police

Weston Park and adjoining Crookes Valley Park are both sealed off and under police guard today.

A decision on when Weston Park Museum will re-open is expected to be made this afternoon.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

