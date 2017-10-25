Mystery as man is found injured in Doncaster street

Detectives are investigating after a man was found with head injuries in a Doncaster street.

The 34-year-old was discovered on Christ Church Road, close to the town centre, at 8.30pm on Monday.

Paramedics were called to the scene and he was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not serious.

A force spokesperson said officers are investigating the circumstances which led to him becoming injured.

They added: Enquiries remain ongoing in the local area as officers work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 969 of 23 October 2017. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."