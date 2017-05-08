Mystery over man found seriously injured at side of South Yorkshire motorway

An investigation has been launched to establish how a man died after he was found seriously injured at the side of the motorway.

Emergency services found the 43-year-old man on an embankment at the side of the A1M between junctions 36 and 37 at Warmsworth in Doncaster.

They were called out on Friday, May 5, at 12.30pm after members of the public raised the alarm amid concerns for a man spotted on the bridge over the carriageway.

He died shortly after police, paramedics and the air ambulance arrived at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."