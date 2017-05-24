NAMED AND SHAMED: Sheffield motorists - including lecturer and retired doctor - fined for using disabled badges illegally

A number of motorists - including a university lecturer and retired doctor - have been ordered to pay nearly £9000 in fines for wrongfully using blue badges issued to their disabled relatives.

Seventeen people were made to cough up a total of £8, 810 between them after wrongfully using badges for disabled people so they could park for free in Sheffield.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday how blue badges issued to relatives including a 90-year-old pensioner and a five-year-old school pupil had been used illegally by motorists including a university lecturer and retired doctor so they could park for free.

They were the first to be prosecuted by Sheffield City Council under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, with civil enforcement officers hoping to bring more cases in the weeks ahead.

The prosecutions come after the council launched a clampdown on brazen blue badge bluffers with the improper use leading to a criminal conviction and a fine of up to £1,000 plus any costs awarded by the court.

The council warned blue badges which are found to be used fraudulently – even if they have been issued for genuine reasons – can be confiscated as a result of any successful prosecution.

Paul Fell, traffic and parking services business manager at Sheffield Council, said: “The council is absolutely delighted that these first prosecutions have been made against drivers who abuse somebody else’s blue badge for their own gain.

“The improper use of Blue Badges has a major impact on people who actually have disabilities, causing parking problems and discrediting the whole scheme. If you let someone else use your blue badge, they will be prosecuted and fined and the vehicle will get a penalty charge notice too.

“Nobody else can use the blue badge unless they are travelling with the owner. We won’t hesitate to confiscate blue badge passes where they are misused.”

The fines were issued to the following people:-

Lindsay Grant, aged 39, of Crowder Road, Longley, pleaded guilty to using a disabled blue badge in Mushroom Lane, Sheffield, on September 27 last year and was fined £80, and ordered to pay costs of £45 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Islas Ali, aged 43, of Birley Moor Avenue, Birley, pleaded guilty to using a disabled blue badge in Surrey Street, Sheffield, on 10 October last year and was ordered to pay £120 fine, £45 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Pavan Sharma, aged 35, of Hall Farm Way, Smalley, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to using a disabled blue badge in Trippet Lane, Sheffield, on 13 October last year and was ordered to pay £120 fine, £45 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Abdallah Alkanbashi, aged 33, of Sedan Street, Pitsmoor, was found guilty in his absence to using a disabled blue badge in Burgess Street, Sheffield, on 20 October last year and was ordered to pay £440 fine, £410 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Heidi Alsadon, aged 42 , of New School Road, Mosborough, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Balm Green, Sheffield, on 18 October last year and was ordered to pay £80 fine, £45 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Lesley Saunders, aged 51, of Greenhill Road, Woodseats, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Victoria Road, off Collegiate Crescent, Sheffield. on 20 October last year and was ordered to pay £300 fine, £410 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Jayne Dickinson, aged 49, of Farrier Gate, High Green, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Carver Lane, Sheffield, on 28 October last year and was ordered to pay £300 fine, £410 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Shaun Smedley, no age given, of Alma Street, Alfreton, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, on 6 October last year and was ordered to pay £166 fine, £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Sonia Edgar, aged 38, of Newstead Road, Barnsley, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Collegiate Crescent, Sheffield, on 11 October last year and was ordered to pay £80 fine, £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Nadweem Shah, aged 42, of High Gate, Sheffield, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Earl Way, Sheffield, on 14 October last year and was ordered to pay £80 fine, £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Sarah Harries, aged 55, of Holdings Road, Norfolk Park, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Arundel Street, on 19 October last year and was ordered to pay £90 fine, £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Shamila Fazal, aged 29, of Bawtry Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Bank Street, Sheffield, on 6 October last year and was ordered to pay £80 fine, £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Parshotam Gupta, aged 77, of Riverdale Road, Endcliffe, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in West Street, Sheffield on 24 September last year and was ordered to pay £300 fine, £410 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Kevin Marshall, aged 59, of Castledale Place, Woodthorpe, pleaded guilty by letter to using a disabled blue badge in Matilda Street, Sheffield, on 28 October last year and was ordered to pay £228 fine, £410 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Stephen Daley, no age given, of Lindhurst Road, Barnsley, was found guilty in his absence to using a disabled blue badge in Love Street, Sheffield, on 6 October last year and was ordered to pay £440 fine, £410 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Loubra Kromer, no age given, of Adkins Road, Southey Green, was found guilty in her absence to using a disabled blue badge in Surrey Street, Sheffield, on 30 September last year and was ordered to pay £440 fine, £410 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Hardeep Pabla, aged 56, of Hamilton Road, Firth Park, was found guilty in her absence to using a disabled blue badge in Rockingham Street, Sheffield, on 17 February this year and was ordered to pay £440 fine, £410 costs and £44 victim surcharge.

Blue badge fraud has been estimated to cost the country £46million each year.. A significant amount of this cost is lost parking income, as blue badge users can park for free in council parking spaces and on some yellow line parking restrictions.