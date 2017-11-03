NAMED: Five charged with alleged burglary and robberies across Sheffield

Five people have been charged with alleged burglary and robbery offences across Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police's performance crime team took action against the suspects and released their names today.

They are:-

Brett Chinn, aged 35, of no fixed abode, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 31, charged in connection with two reported burglaries in Adelaide Lane and Ripley Street, Kelham Island, on Monday, October 30. He was remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, November 28.

Kirk Thompson, aged 30, of Holbrook Road, Woodthorpe, was charged with handling stolen goods and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. He was bailed to appear at the same court on Thursday, December 14.

Emma Garside, aged 32, and Aaron Wilkinson, aged 33, both of Cricket Inn Crescent, Sheffield, each face two counts of robbery and multiple fraud offences. They have been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, November 30.

Wayne Robert Hucknall, aged 34, of HMP Doncaster, is charged with robbery and attempted robbery in relation to an alleged robbery of two elderly women in Cadman Street, Sheffield on Wednesday, June 7.

Hucknall was remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, December 1.