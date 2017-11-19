Neighbours disturb thieves during daylight burglary at Sheffield home

Thieves attempting to burgle a Sheffield home in the middle of the day, fled the scene after being disturbed by the occupant's neighbours.
The burglary took place at a property in Little Norton Lane, Meadowhead at 2.20pm yesterday.
The offenders were disturbed by neighbours, which caused them to flee the scene empty-handed.
A spokesman for the Sheffield West Local Policing Team said: "House burglary on Little Norton Lane at 14:20, door kicked in in attempt to gain entry, offenders disturbed by neighbours and ran away, nothing taken."
