New headteacher Sheffield secondary school believes it can become 'outstanding'

A new headteacher at a popular secondary school has pledged to make it one of the best in the city.

Simon Hawkins took over at Fir Vale School, in Fir Vale, four weeks ago after joining from a large secondary school in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

He believes the school, which is regularly over subscribed and was rated as good by Ofsted inspectors in 2015, has the potential to become outstanding.

Mr Hawkins said: "It's a very caring, inclusive and ambitious school with real exciting potential to become outstanding.

"I have been bowled over by the welcome from parents, carers, colleagues and pupils.

"The values and ethos of the school align with my own quite traditional values around respect, courtesy, determination, hard work and a sense of fun."

Mr Hawkins said he feels 'privileged' to lead such a 'caring, inclusive and ambitious school' and pledged that all pupils will leave ready to take their next step in their lives.

He added: "Our promise is simple but powerful; a guarantee to do all we can to ensure each pupil leaves a well-educated young adult wit confidence, aspiration, self-esteem and an eager readiness to to embark on their next steps."

After leaving his role as an economist for The Treasury, Mr Hawkins taught at several schools in London, Leeds and Kirklees before becoming deputy headteacher at Titus Salt School, in Bradford and then moving to Sheffield in September.

He said he has 'loved' his first four weeks at Fir Vale School and will combine being headteacher with teaching maths to year seven pupils.

"Every headship is a worthwhile fulfilling role and I've loved meeting all the new pupils. For me being able to teach year seven is really important," he said.

"I think a headteacher needs to be close to pupils and colleagues.

"For me the heartbeat of the school is in the classroom, corridors, dining room and playground and as headteacher to be able to lead learning, I think I need to be able to teach to the highest standard, assist to the highest standard and working collaboratively with colleagues across the school.

"Perhaps above all, I enjoy teaching and that's what it is all about."