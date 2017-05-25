New research into community need in South Yorkshire underway

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) is undertaking new research into community needs, community members and the issues that are challenging the well-being of our region.

The reporting will also focus on what needs to be done and how it can be achieved.

Vital Signs has launched UK wide with 18 community foundations across the country taking part. The research and reporting aims to provide a health check for the South Yorkshire community across 10 social themes and a range of subjects. The report also aims to recognising and celebrate the community activities and successes already taking place, whilst identifying where improvements are needed.

Ruth Willis, CEO of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation said: “The findings of the Vital Signs report will provide us with a clear indication of the issues our community is facing.

“It shines a light on the concerns and fears that require attention and provides an impetus for action.

“By identifying where there is the most need or a growing need, we can offer more effective support to the community organisations already working so hard to better their area.

“At the same time we can draw awareness to the areas that need more funding and support to meet local needs.

“With this advanced reporting in place we can engage the wider community – individuals and businesses - to work with us and be a part of the solution to the issues that our new Vital Signs reporting will identify.

“Community philanthropy is important and can change our communities for the better.”

Vital Signs has been successfully run by the Community Foundations of Canada nationally since 2006 and has now been adapted for UK communities. It takes the pulse of communities and identifies the key challenges that civil society organisations, with the support of motivated philanthropists, can help redress.

Nick Hurd MP, Minister for Civil Society, said: “Vital Signs encourages giving and helps to ensure that donations target the most pressing issues a community is facing. I wish community foundations every success.”

To take part in Vital Signs, go to HYPERLINK “http://www.sycf.org.uk/vital-signs/” www.sycf.org.uk/vital-signs/ to complete the community consultation survey