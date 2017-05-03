New secondary school has a 'unique' catchment area in Sheffield

A new secondary school in Sheffield will have a 'unique' catchment area offering children living in a huge part of the city an opportunity to attend.

Education officials at Sheffield Council said the catchment area for the new £25 million Mercia School encompasses a large area in the south-west of the city meaning hundreds of children can apply to attend there.

Year six children living in communities from Nether Edge to Meadowhead and out to Ringinglow will be able to apply to start there in September, next year.

The council operates a catchment area based admissions policy. The new school does not affect any existing school catchment areas and so offers an additional catchment school for many families.

The council is building the new secondary school and sixth form on land off Carterknowle Road to cope with a rise in demand on places.

Plans for the school were given the green light last month despite attracting dozens of objections, with many residents concerned about the health and safety risk posed by the land, given that it used to be a refuse tip.

It will be run by Mercia Learning Trust, the multi-academy trust founded by King Ecgbert school, and will eventually cater for 1,200 pupils aged 11 to 18.

Jayne Ludlam, executive director for people’s services at Sheffield Council, said: “The catchment area for the new Mercia School is unique for Sheffield, in that it encompasses a large area in the south west of the city.

"This does not affect any existing school catchment areas and so offers a new and additional catchment school for families across this part of the city.

“This means that year six children living in communities such as Nether Edge, Sharrow, Fulwood, Ecclesall, Meersbrook, Meadowhead, and all the way out to Ringinglow will have catchment priority for the school when applying to start there next September, just as they do when applying for the secondary school they are currently in the catchment area for.

“Mercia Multi-Academy Trust has an excellent track record here in Sheffield and we are confident that this new school will be a success.

"It will provide extra choice for families, and a great education for children across the south west of Sheffield, enabling every child to fulfil their potential.”

The trust will explain its aims for the school at 10 different locations in May.

The public events are as follows:

May 9, 4pm and 6.30pm - Ecclesall Library

May 10, 4pm and 6.30pm - Firth Hall, Firth Court

May 11, 4pm and 6.30pm - Double Six Youth Club, Scarsdale Road, Woodseats

May 16, 2pm and 6.30pm - Nether Edge Primary School

May 18, 2pm - Holt House Infant School

May 18, 6pm - Carterknowle Junior School

May 22, 4pm and 6pm - Bramall Lane stadium

May 23, 2pm and 6.30pm - Greystones (location TBC)

May 24, 2pm and 6.30pm - Totley Primary School

May 25, 4pm and 6.30pm - Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army, 12 Psalter Lane

The school also has a new website, www.merciaschool.com