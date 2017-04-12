New secondary school in Sheffield set to get the go-ahead despite concerns over contaminated land

Plans to build a new secondary school in Sheffield are expected to be given the green light next week.

Sheffield Council wants to build a new £25 million secondary school and sixth form on land, off Carterknowle Road to cope with a rise in demand for places.

The plans have attracted dozens of objections with many residents concerned about the health and safety risk posed by the land, given that it used to be a refuse tip.

They claim the land is contaminated and highlight a report enclosed within the application which said that elevated ground gases have been encountered at the site.

Others are concerned about the loss of green space, increased traffic in the area and flooding.

A report to the local authority's planning committee on Tuesday recommends the plans be given the go-ahead, but with 51 conditions that must be carried out before the school opens.

These include a report being submitted and approved by the council relating to gas protection and capping measures to 'ensure that any contamination of the land is properly dealt with'.

A report to the committee said: "In summary, the proposal would deliver a much needed secondary school, without harming local highways or air quality.

"This would be considered to justify the noncompliance with policies relating to open space loss. Consequently, the scheme is considered to be acceptable and conditional approval is recommended."

The school was initially planned for the car park of the old Bannerdale Centre, but in September councillors decided instead to develop an area to the west.

Homes will be built on the Bannerdale Centre site in a separate development.

The new 1,200-pupil school will be run by Mercia Learning Trust, the multi-academy trust founded by King Ecgbert school.

It is one of two planned by the council to ease the demand for school places. The second is a through-school on Andover Street, in Burngreave.

They are both due to open in September 2018.

