New ticket deal for Sheffield's Tramlines festival

Sheffield's Tramlines Festival has signed a new three-year deal with national ticket agent.

As plans have started for the biggest ever Tramlines next July in celebration of its tenth anniversary, the organiser has signed up its existing ticketing provider Gigantic to supply its innovative total ticketing solution.

Gigantic has been the exclusive online ticket agent for Tramlines since 2014 and in that time the music event has gone from strength to strength.

Tramlines Festival director Sarah Nulty said: “Gigantic always do a sterling job throughout the whole event campaign so we were delighted to be able to agree this long-term partnership.

"As the festival continues to evolve and with big plans in place for Tramlines’ tenth birthday, we knew Gigantic was the perfect ticketing partner and a capable pair of hands for our exciting future.”

Gigantic's queue-busting solution of wireless access control reduced queuing time at Tramlines by 90 per cent last year.

Gigantic founder, Mark Gasson, said: "Tramlines is one of the highlights of the year for many festival enthusiasts, including some of our own team, so we’re delighted to secure a long-term contract with the organiser and support its continued growth.”

Early bird tickets are on sale for Tramlines’ tenth anniversary now by visiting http://tramlines.gigantic.com.