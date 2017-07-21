NHS services in Sheffield are in good hands according to report

Sheffield’s health services are 'good', according to national ratings published today.

Sheffield’s health services are 'good', according to national ratings published today.

NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group - which is responsible for planning, buying and monitoring health services on behalf of people - was rated ‘good’ overall in the annual assessment and scored in the top quarter of CCGs across the country.

The body was praised for its' leadership but was told A&E waiting times and recovery rates for people accessing psychological therapies needed to improve.

The Improvement Assessment Framework is a new process used to assess CCGs against key NHS priorities and covers a range of areas including quality of care, patient experience, access to services in primary care and prescribing.

Bosses said they were 'very aware' of the pressures in both areas and are attempting to address it.

Dr Tim Moorhead, GP and chair of NHS Sheffield CCG said: “We are really proud that we’ve been able to achieve this rating, particularly given the financial challenges we are facing.

“We are in the top 25 per cent of CCGs across the country for a number of indicators, including cancer, extended access to primary care services, and for diabetes and dementia diagnosis, for which we were rated outstanding.

“We were also recognised as a top performer for quality of leadership and corporate governance, reflecting the sound systems and processes we have in place to run our organisation.”

"As a result our performance on both these standards has improved since the assessment period and we are working hard to maintain these improvements.”