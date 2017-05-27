No rail service to Rotherham Central this weekend

Trains are not travelling to Rotherham Central this weekend, to allow for essential engineering work that will pave the way for tram trains to be fitted on the line.

The engineering work will demolish and replace College Road Bridge.

Network Rail is installing a new, higher bridge at College Road to allow the overhead lines that will power tram trains to be safely fitted underneath. Engineers will also bring the signalling system which controls tram train movements into operation.

The station closed following the last train yesterday and will re-open for the first train on Monday. Buses will replace trains between Meadowhall, Rotherham Central and Swinton during this time.

An 18-week road closure is in place on College Road until Friday, August 18 to allow safe completion of the works.

Access to the station will be maintained during this time, except over the Bank Holiday weekend, when the station is closed.