Northern Lights: No-one should ever under-estimate importance of our fine universities

The new academic year is underway at both of Sheffield’s universities. Across the city, omething over 12,000 new students are enrolled at the University of Sheffield and at Sheffield Hallam University. In total, the two universities educate over 60,000 students.

Their contribution to the city is enormous. This is a great university city. The students are a major component of Sheffield’s economy and – perhaps more important – its society. The two universities together generate something over a billion pounds a year of economic activity for the city and its region. That’s a big figure, but it is dwarfed by the social and cultural contribution. The universities attract students from across the city region, from

across the United Kingdom and from more than a hundred countries across the globe. Our city is immeasurably the better for them.

Sheffield’s universities create opportunity. They widen horizons. They extend skills. They make the city a more vibrant, more international and – yes – younger city than it would

otherwise be.

In the last fifty years, all around the world, universities have become more important to individuals, to cities, to communities and to nations. The Economist magazine ran a major study of higher education about eighteen months ago behind a front page with the headline ‘The World Is Going to University’. It’s true. Forty years ago, something under eight percent of British eighteen year olds went to university. That figure is now 36% - although in South

Yorkshire, it’s about seven percentage points lower than the national figure. If this feels like a lot, it’s worth remembering that in the United States more than half of eighteen year olds progress to higher education and in South Korea – perhaps the world’s most sophisticated economy – the figure is nearly 80%. And this should not surprise us. Universities educate the engineers and the designers, the doctors, nurses and paramedics, the lawyers, teachers and social workers, the managers and sports scientists, the computer scientists and cybersecurity experts, the digital games designers and data specialists on which our futures depend. All these, and, of course, more.

In a modern, sophisticated economy, the skills shortages are at high levels. If we don’t educate for the economies and societies of tomorrow, we will not be able to compete in them.

Over the past few months, however, an undercurrent has formed in the media and politics which questions all this. Partly, this is a reiteration of a very old theme. At the beginnings of university expansion, the famously crust author Kingsley Amis thought that ‘more means worse’.

He was simply wrong. More has meant better. Expectations have risen. The Millennium Cohort Study is a massive research programme following 26,000 children born in the year 2000. An early finding was that over 90% of their mothers wanted their children to go to university. The mothers are right: our future depends on educating young people to the highest standards possible.

There’s also a debate about how university should be paid for. This begins with a real and serious problem. Universities are not cheap to run. Those laboratories, those IT systems, those student welfare services, those libraries, lecture theatres and seminar rooms are costly to maintain – and to maintain at the levels of quality on which outstanding student experience depends. But eighteen-year- olds have no money with which to pay. If we rely

on family contributions, we cannot sustain a university system. In the days when relatively few went to university, it was sustainable for the costs to be borne by the public purse. In a mass higher education system that becomes more difficult. Huge media attention has been attracted by the de-regulation of student fees, resulting in university fees of £9,250. There is a debate to be had about how much this should be borne by students, who are

beneficiaries of university education through a loan or contribution system and how much should be borne by public spending – because we do, all, benefit from those teachers, doctors, nurses and scientists. But there is also a discussion to be had about some of the big issues within the student finance system: the repayment threshold for loans, the interest rate and – incredibly important in ensuring fair access to universities – student maintenance

costs. All this matters in sustaining a high quality university system. Sheffield is lucky: it has two outstanding universities: different in many ways; competitive in some, collaborative in others. The city, the region, and the nation depend on our universities; they drive the new research discoveries and the high quality advanced education on which we all depend. No-one should under-estimate the importance of universities.