Northern Lights: Reflecting on Sheffield’s strengths after the disaster of Grenfell Tower

Three weeks ago probably nobody reading this newspaper had heard of GrenfellTower.

Now, and for all the wrong reasons, we all know of it. The broader impact of this tragedy will be far-reaching and the country may become a safer place because of it. We must though wait for the inquiries to tell us the facts.

My prediction is that air quality will become the next common cause for social justice

But the tragedy has drawn attention to some issues not related to fire safety.

We have seen what happens when a council is felt to have lost touch with some of its citizens. We have seen what happens when available housing is so scarce that most people displaced from their home still feel that no acceptable new home has been offered to them.

We have seen, at least visually, a very stark divide between wealthy neighbourhoods and those with much less money. We have seen the anger and despair that this generates and those scars will take a long time to heal.

Now I do realise that this column is called Northern Lights, so what has Grenfell got to do with us?

Well, as well as the obvious – fire safety reviews, cladding inspections, re-inspections and, if needed, removal, reassuring the anxious – it certainly caused me to reflect on the social and community issues.

The first is the “in touch” point. In my first column I talked about the job councillors do – unsung heroes – rooted as they are in their communities. But in Sheffield it is more than that.

Tenants’ representatives, community groups, Friends of…groups, action groups are not slow to express their view. And believe me, they go straight to the top!

This is not necessarily a recipe for universal happiness, but it is hard to not know what is going on.

The second is the divide between the haves and the have nots, or sometimes simply the “have less”. Any city will have this. The key is to make sure it does not divide us. I have always said that Sheffield is a city with a conscience. It is no accident that we are a City of Sanctuary.

We do need to see more equality and more fairness in our city, but we should recognise that Sheffield does pull together, and when it does it is formidable.

And by the way, my prediction is that air quality will become the next common cause for social justice.

The third is housing. For all that we may observe, envy or even admire the perceived wealth of London it’s a tough option to be a “have not” or a “have less” in that city.

Housing is probably the starkest example of that and in the light of Grenfell we asked ourselves the question – could we cope with making good, permanent offers of a new home to that number of people. The answer is “yes”.

There is though, a lurking danger in post-Grenfell inquiries and that is that the recommendations may be on a “one size fits all” basis. Of course, if national standards need to change then they should do so consistently across the country.

Only that way could we be confident in our buildings.

The same will be true of other issues.

But Sheffield is different from London, just as is Manchester or Leeds, and some things are better and more successful if they are supported nationally but designed and delivered locally

How more homes are built is a good example – our housing market is very different from London. How communities integrate is another. How we give choices to our tenants is a classic “local is better” example.

That principle is one that we, along with the other cities of the North, have been pushing with some success with Government. It is an important principle – it is what gave us the flexibility to do the deals that brought in McLaren and Boeing – but it is work in progress.

I know that there are no obvious parallels between growing the economy and the safety of homes. And safety should always trump growth.

My hope is that Grenfell inquiries will get to the facts, change nationally what is best done at that level and allow places like Sheffield to keep what is good and design locally what is most likely to succeed if local people are involved

So, what is my point? Basically, that cities are big, complicated places and sometimes it is only when they are tested that some things become apparent. We do not want to be tested by a disaster like Grenfell, but it caused me to reflect on the strengths that we have. Someone locally recently said to me that as they came out of our railway station they breathed a sigh of relief as they returned to “steady-state Sheffield”.

That may be understating, or maybe overstating, the qualities of this city, but there is something in it. Let’s appreciate it and keep it.