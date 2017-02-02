Northern Lights: Testing the strength of promises

As many readers of the Sheffield Telegraph will know, I rarely talk about disability. Not because it doesn’t matter to me, I’ve lived with it all my life, but because this is an issue for all of us, not just people with disabilities.

The issue, in one way or another, impinges on us all. Not that I’ve ever thought of myself as disabled. Not being able to see is of course a blasted nuisance, and for some people devastating. Not least when they lose their sight in later life. Growing up without being able to see meant that I just had to cope. To learn to deal with the everyday practical things that other people take for granted.

There is not a ‘world’ in which people with specific disabilities live separately

The truth is however, and this is a lesson for life, that my ability to be able to achieve over my lifetime those things I’ve been so proud to contribute to, has not been down to me alone. For anyone facing a major challenge, the truth is very clear. The help and support of others is vital.

In my case, family and close friends, and later when in a position to do so, to have able staff to be able to assist me. So many people with major challenges in life do not have that support system which has made such a difference to me.

That is why I have been, with so many others, campaigning to stop cuts in support which were directly intended to help people to help themselves. In other words, to enable people to be independent, self-reliant and to live on equal terms.

The government’s recent policy paper in relation to support for disabled people - for which the consultation period is about to end - is full of warm words. Coming on the back of major cuts in benefits, it will take a lot to persuade those facing severe disability to be convinced that this is a new era. But if the government mean what they say about joined up policies to provide support when its needed, then we should hold them to their word.

My own experience is just that – my own experience. Everyone is different. There is not a ‘world’ in which people with specific disabilities live separately to everyone else.

So what really makes the difference? Well firstly, the attitude that people have towards those around them. In one sense it’s simple. Treating others as you would wish to be treated yourself. Approaching people, speaking to people, offering help when needed, in the way that you would want if you were in that situation.

Not as I experienced as a youngster, to be bodily lifted across a road as I was waiting for a friend on a corner. They really did mean to help but they didn’t ask, and on this occasion I didn’t wish to cross the road!

Of course I faced scepticism about whether I could ‘really’ do the various jobs that I’ve tackled over the years. Each time I’ve taken on something new, from the city council, to being elected as leader of the city and hence to parliament, I’ve had to prove not just to myself but to others that I was really up to it.

And here’s the rub. If I hadn’t been, then I shouldn’t have had the job. No one owed me a living, and no-one would have put up with, not least here in Sheffield, patronising someone by pretending that they were doing the job well when they weren’t. In other words, if you have a disability you have to overcome that first, and then do whatever it is you are doing, not only on equal terms but better.

One final thought. The people who need our backing and commitment the most are the parents of those youngsters who have multiple disabilities. The transition from adolescence to adulthood is a traumatic one, the prospects are often daunting. That is why we, as a community, need to be there when it matters, and why mutuality and reciprocity are words that we should hold dear. In this way we share the challenge but we also can rejoice in the rewards.