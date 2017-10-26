Obituary: Steel expert lived life to the full

Universally known as “the big man” Ian Gordon Furniss lead life to the full and was passionate about the Sheffield steel foundry industry.

He was an innovator and helped revolutionised the steel casting process.

Born in Berkhamsted to Gordon and Dorothy, his father Gordon was melt shop manager at English Steel in Sheffield before joining International Nickel and then subsequently forming his own foundry, Furniss and White in 1980. Ian joined the company in 1987 and eventaully became one of the world’s leading experts in steel casting production.

His life outside the industry involved cycling, mountain walking, boxing and Bolton Wanderers.

He lived in Bolton from 1967 to 1976 before moving to Bawtry when his father joined Ashlow Foundry which was located where Meadowhall is today. Ian attended Hayfield School before doing a degree in Metallurgy at Sheffield Polytechnic. Ian married Kim in 1994 and their son Ben was born in 1996. Ben was supported greatly by Ian in his musical ambitions and his composition ‘Tears’ was played at Ian’s funeral.

In cycling, Ian was part of the winning National 12 Hour Team, riding for the Doncaster Wheelers Cycling Club, in 2005. He raced in the nine day Tour of Ireland in a team with John Tanner against some of Europe’s top professional cyclists. He was a regular top five finisher in both road and time trial races up and down the UK.

He also rode from Land’s End to John O’ Groats in 5 days, at an average of 185 miles a day, in a charity fund raising event. Another ambition of Ian’s was to climb the highest peak on every continent known as the Seven Summits. Sadly he only achieved two, Aconcagua (South America, Argentina Jan 2013) and Elbrus (Europe, Russia) both of which he conquered with his nephew Sam.

Two hundred people attended Ian’s funeral in Bawtry and their generosity has raised money to aid De Hood boxing club and Keswick mountain rescue. Ian was deeply loved and respected by his friends, family and work colleagues. His sudden death has left a big hole in everyone’s lives that knew him.

Ian was training at De Hood and decided to go for a jog around the park afterwards, part way round he collapsed and despite the best efforts of his friends and paramedics was unable to be revived.