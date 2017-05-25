Obstacle course fun for children in Sheffield

Radical Run is a 3km obstacle course designed for children aged 5 to 14.

Organisers are taking this event to some great family friendly venues this year, where you can come for the run and stay for the day.

This event is just for children, no adults allowed.

A spokesman said: “We wanted to let kids simulate the adult events they will have seen, but in an environment that is just for them. Jump, climb, bounce and scramble through the course full of huge inflatable obstacles. Do it with friends to maximise the fun. The children are no longer the side show, they are the main event! This is a challenge for them, and if they succeed they will be rewarded with a t-shirt and goodie bag.

“Safety is our number one priority. We have some key initiatives that set us apart from other events and will give the parents and guardians piece of mind.”

The key initiatives are:

No adults on the course. However, parents and guardians can run alongside their children all the way around the course. We don’t want large, clumsy grown-ups causing accidents.

There is no water and no mud and the children will never go into forests or disappear out of sight. This is clean, safe fun.

Every obstacle is marshalled to offer the participants encouragement and to help them should they need it.

We also operate an innovative wristband policy. The child and their parent or guardian will receive matching wristbands at registration, enabling us to re-unite them if the child becomes lost. We also use this system to release the child back into the parent’s care at the end of the course.

Dates and venues of events are as follows:

Temple Newsam, Leeds on 29th April 2017

Tatton Park, Manchester on 20th May 2017

Markeaton Park, Derby on 24th June 2017

Graves Park, Sheffield on 8th July 2017

Sandwell Valley Country Park West Bromwich 5th August 2017

Victoria Park, Leicester on 16th September 2017

Tickets are purchased in advance and start times can be between 10am and 1.30pm.