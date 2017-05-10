Occupation of Sheffield art space set to come to an end

'Art should make you uncomfortable, should make you think differently' says resident at Bank Street Arts, Chris Graham.

Chris, whose occupation of the atrium at the city centre art space is due to come to an end on May 27, skillfully blends the inaccessibility of themes such as the effects of chemical warfare and drone strikes with insidious facets of modern pop culture that he believes are designed to distract us from the former.

A snapshot of the exhibition

The juxtaposition of the two makes for somewhat unpalatable, yet extremely thought-provoking and unique viewing.

"Most people make [art] for the reason of sale, so art's become another matter of commerce," said Chris.

He added: "Just something to match your settee!

"My work's not going to fit above your settee, or your dining room. I want you to choke on your food!"

Chris' work has taken over the entire atrium at Bank Street Arts

While Chris' art is rooted in big ideas designed to make you critically analyse at the society we live in, he is a firm believer that art should be accessible, should be something that anyone can do.

This is reflected in the way his work is executed, with materials and tools that can be found anywhere - from the home to charity shops to rubbish skips.

Chris said: "People might say: 'he's using waste plastic, waste cardboard'. But why's it got to be oil print, screen print, photography? Art can be owt you want at the end of the day. Not what a gallery that's going to try and sell stuff to an inflated market tells you what it should be.

"That's why I like Bank Street because you can walk in here without having a CV full of stuff, although I've got one, and just say 'I've got an idea'."

Chris' occupation of the atrium at Bank Street Arts comes to an end on May 27

Chris' work has occupied Bank Street Arts' atrium since November, and during that time the exhibition has 'constantly evolved'.

The most recent addition is the shadow of a Reaper MQ9 drone, which even partially obscures the clock.

The exhibition is available to view now, and the end of Chris' occupation of the atrium is due to be marked with an event at Bank Street Arts from 6pm on Saturday, May 27.

Entry is free, and for more information click here.