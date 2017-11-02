Search

On a night out in Sheffield? Here's why you should keep hold of your phone

Police are urging revellers on nights out in Sheffield city centre to keep hold of their mobile phones after a spate of thefts.

The Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said there has been three reported phone thefts in the last week.

A spokesperson said: "Another three crimes overnight from people reporting theft of mobile phones in the city centre whilst on a night out.

"If you're out this weekend remember to keep your valuables safe."