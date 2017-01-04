Opinion split over new discounted houses to be built for first time buyers in Sheffield

Opinion has been split over the new discounted starter homes set to be built in Sheffield.

Sheffield Council is one of 30 local authorities being given Government cash to build houses which will be available exclusively to first-time buyers aged between 23 and 40 at a discount of at least 20 per cent below market value.

The council is waiting to discover how much it will get of the £34 million it bid for – but potentially up to 1,000 new homes could be built on brownfield sites.

The average price for a new home in the city is £168,000 so buyers could save around £34,000 under the scheme.

Star readers and potential home-owners have mixed views on the announcement.

Michelle McAssey wrote on The Star's Facebook page: "Still going to be a hefty price to pay even with a discount. Be good for some people but a lot of people in this age group still won't benefit from it as you're still probably going to need at least a 20 per cent deposit unless it's 100 per cent mortgages."

Another reader wrote: "At the absolute bare minimum deposit rate - five per cent - you'll still need £6,720 in savings. That's based on the £168,000 average price given, minus the £33,600 - 20 per cent - discount.



"I'm 25 working in admin and unless a few of my dear family members die, I can only dream of having £6,000 to spare. In who's world is this even remotely close to a solution for the housing crisis?"

The council will now carry out detailed viability work on the sites to see which of the sites, many left derelict for years, are suitable for building on.

Stephen Ash hoped the sites had not been used for housing before. He said: "Building where? It better not be on land where council houses were demolished."

Adbetter wrote: "We need more houses. Nobody can deny. It is where they are to be built.

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that none will be built in the south and west of the city. Land should be made available in all parts of the city, not just the deprived areas."



Several readers questioned why the money was not being used to build council houses.

"Surely it would be better to build 1,000 council houses to rent?" said Roy Morgan-Vincent.