Opinion: Teenagers deserve a fare deal on transport prices

How inconsistencies still remain around the status of young people when booking holidays, buying train tickets and travelling on buses - and why the situation needs to be tackled without delay.

As a parent of two teenagers I try to encourage them to be independent, and a large part of this is being financially responsible and using public transport.

Frequently the adult world doesn’t deserve their respect

Our children are now subject to a policy that means they have to be in education, training or employment until the age of 18, when they become adults.

I have one 15-year-old in school and a 17-year-old on an apprenticeship. I’ve become frustrated with how our teenagers are treated by large companies and that our country is allowing this to happen - and equally that we, as adults, accept their unfair treatment and the status quo. My main gripe is around how children are charged to travel or go on holiday.

When helping to book train tickets for my 17-year-old recently, it infuriated me that he has to pay full fare.

He was travelling to the east coast to visit his grandparents and the cheapest return ticket (not an open return, and an off-peak fare) was a large percentage of his monthly salary from his apprenticeship. This is one journey.

While trying to show my son how to be sensible with his finances, I find it very difficult to accept that after paying a small amount of board, daily travel costs, and saving a small amount he is left with barely any money left to even buy snacks in the week, never mind go out and have a social life, buy clothes he wants, and so on.

I want him to learn to manage his finances, but how is this possible when he’s working full-time and having to rely on his parents for so much. I want him to have pride and feel like he’s on his way to adulthood in the right way. But it’s a bit disappointing for him when the bank of mum and dad must help him out.

The law defines an adult as someone who has ‘reached the legal age by majority’, which in the UK is 18 for all purposes. Why is it then possible for this to be redefined to hike prices?

We have seen a recent challenge to the principle of fining parents for taking children on holiday in school time, when prices are cheaper. I applaud the parents who took this as far as the Supreme Court, as they were not happy to accept an unfair rule being imposed on them.

Holidays carry the same problem and as someone pointed out to me, most holiday companies charge adult prices for those over 14.

I pondered whether the reason for the price hike was due to a perception that teenagers are inherently badly behaved and the extra cost to them was for the extra time in managing their challenging behaviour.

Well, I’ve never heard about a teenager being arrested at an airport for misconduct on a plane, but I frequently read about drunken adults on planes being arrested upon landing, and flights having to be redirected due to the dangerous behaviour of adults.

I feel much the same about travel costs for ‘children’ which includes train, buses, trams, flights, holidays; all of which redefine the age of an child and adult, against the legal definitions.

If it were possible for children to earn as much as adults then this wouldn’t be so much of an issue, but they don’t, and our legal system has deemed the wages of anyone under 18 - you actually need to be 25 to qualify for the living wage - can be lower than those of anyone over 21.

The national minimum hourly wage for an apprentice is £3.40 and generally for anyone under 18 is £4.00.

Sheffield transport allows 16- to 18-year-olds to have a pass if they can prove they are in full-time education so if you are on an apprenticeship you don’t qualify, meaning you must pay an adult fare.

A rail pass for a 16- to 25-year-olds requires a payment of £30 for one year and then they are entitled to a third off the fare for off-peak travel. Unhelpful for two reasons; firstly because they are charged for it from the age of 16 and secondly they can only travel off peak which assumes they have nowhere to go during working hours.

So, I’m left wondering what is the rationale to children being redefined as adults?

Is it due to their size? My son is 6ft 3ins, of slim build with long legs. Even so, he only takes up one seat and has to pay for one seat.

Is he perceived to be a challenge behaviourally?

I doubt that. Teenagers generally have their noses buried in a smartphone for an entire journey, barely noticing that anyone else is around to make trouble with.

Is he going to eat a large portion of something that a child would not? Nope, there’s nothing included in the ticket price he can eat and if he eats the ticket then he’s going to pay full adult price again. And anyway, he’s buried in the phone which seems to be an appetite suppressant until hunger becomes critical.

Can small adults pay a child fare? I’m the smallest member of my family in terms of height and mass so can I have a child’s ticket?

I also don’t tend to ‘man spread’ so take up less room.

At this point I’m at a loss. Teenagers are treated like children in society in many ways and dominated by adults. Mostly we bring up our children to be polite and well mannered and to respect adults but frequently the adult world doesn’t deserve their respect. There’s no half way house or grey areas in this as far as I’m concerned, and also as far as the law is concerned. A child is a child and an adult is an adult.

It’s time this was challenged.