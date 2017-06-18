Antiques Column: What a marvellous little mechanism

Had I been born in the 19th century and been lucky enough to own a carriage, without doubt one of the first “in carriage” accessories I would have purchased would have been a carriage clock.

They were a marvellous little mechanism.

If the basic carriage clock had had a tin, it would have done exactly what it said on it.

It was a clock, it told the time and it could be taken into a carriage.

A standard carriage clock is plain, made of brass, has clear glass panels and a white enamel dial. It stands about five inches tall.

Following the invention of the coil spring in the 16th century the carriage clock and other portable clocks became far more attractive propositions.

The French were leaders in carriage clock production, although we English did make some larger heavier examples.

The 19th century was the hey-day of the carriage clock and when the First World War began in1914 production faltered greatly and never really recovered.

Value is influenced by many things.

Quality, as always, is a great barometer.

Size also affects value, with small and tiny clocks being very desirable to collectors.

Enamelling on the brass frames also adds to collectability.

A carriage clock with a repeater mechanism is always more highly prized and the minute repeater is the best of all.

In the dark, through the case the weary traveller can press a button on top of the clock and then listen to the time.

First count the hour strike, then count the quarters striking and finally count the minutes past the last quarter being struck.

Simple, very technical and very expensive.