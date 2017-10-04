Column: Autumn colour at Haddon Hall

Jayne Wanless delivers her last column as head gardener at Haddon Hall, with a look at the beautiful blooms still to be seen in the autumn....

Can you believe it’s October already? Time seems to have flown by since we were getting the gardens ready for the Hall’s opening back in April.

Haddon Hall head gardiner Jayne Wanless.

As autumn approaches fast, there are still some star attractions in the borders: Rudbeckia Fulgida Var Sullivantii ‘Goldsturm’ is adding a touch of late summer gold and the beautiful Asters and Anemones are still providing welcome colour and attracting many butterflies, while the Dahlias and Sunflowers from the cutting garden are providing fiery displays of reds, oranges and yellows, which we have showcased in vases around the Hall.

As our lavender border has now been cut back this month, many visitors have been asking for a small bunch to take home and dry.

In place of the lavender, we have been planting magnificent Allium bulbs to add interest in spring 2018, using two varieties – Gladiator and purple sensation, both will grow to different heights to add an extra dash of visual appeal, these are always very popular among visitors to the Hall’s garden.

Autumn is the perfect time for planting things like daffodils, snowdrops and tulips, ready for spring.

They tend to be quite easy to grow, and they look lovely. If you do this in your own gardens at home before the end of October, you should see some great results come spring time.

In our greenhouse, the last of the tomatoes have been picked and we have given it a good clean to keep it nice and orderly for the coming months.

With outside vegetable plants that have come to the end of their productive lives, we have cut these off at the base and left their roots to rot down.

This will add extra nutrients to the soil – something we recommend you readers do at home, too.

As well as this, we have been able to use our surplus runner beans, courgettes and marrows to make a wonderful display for the Harvest Festival in the Chapel.

Autumn has most definitely arrived, bringing with it a fantastic time of year at Haddon Hall.

There will be Halloween activity to come next, followed by the Christmas Artisan Market in November, and enchanting Christmas activity throughout December, including the Candlelight Tours.

So plenty for everyone to see and do in the beautiful surroundings of Haddon Hall in the coming months.