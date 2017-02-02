Column: Be gentle on me, I’m not from round these parts you know...

First things first, welcome to Steel Life Portrait, a new regular look at the colour, comedy and characters of Sheffield with me, Darren Burke.

That’s me in the little cartoon picture above. Well, sort of anyhow.

Sheffield

Right, introductions over and down to the nitty gritty – and first up, a confession.

I’m not from Sheffield.

There, I said it.

I wasn’t born here, I don’t live here and have no family connections here.

We’re going to discover the quirks and oddities of Sheffield

I’m an outsider – but I’m hoping you’re going to welcome me into the Steel City with open arms and tell me all that’s great about this cosmopolitan and lively city so many of you call home.

For the record, I’m from down the tracks in Doncaster.

It is where I have lived my life so I’m hoping that unless the good folk of Sheffield decide to erect some kind of Donald Trump-style wall somewhere around Meadowhall, I’ll be allowed in and free to mingle at will.

That said, I’m no stranger to the city. I went to college here in the ’90s (remember them?), socialise here, have friends and colleagues here and I work here.

And together, you and me, dear reader, are going to go on an amazing tour of Sheffield.

We’re going to discover the quirks and the oddities, the weird and wonderful, the bits and bobs we don’t give a second glance to on a daily basis, the characters, the people and places of Sheffield that make the day a little bit brighter.

There’ll be laughs (and perhaps the occasional tears) and together we’ll learn things together.

Which is where you come in.

I want you to tell me all sorts of stuff about Sheffield – the secret places, the funny signs, the weird graffiti, the bloke at the bus stop who makes you laugh, the shops and cafes that have Sheffield running through them, the funny thing that happened on the tram the other day, the strange things you’ve seen and heard. Whatever it is, tell me about it.

You can email me your pictures, musings and thoughts to darren.burke@jpress.co.uk or contact me on Twitter at @DarrenBurkeSYN.

Over to you...