Column: Sheffield Council and CCG respond to children’s SEN delays: “It is not good enough”

The article in last week’s Sheffield Telegraph (‘Are children in the city with special educational needsbeing let down?’, Secret School, February 9) raised some important questions about how quickly we finalise Education Health and Care Plans for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and how speedily children and young people are assessed and receive treatment from health services based at Ryegate Children’s Centre.

At the moment, too often, we are not meeting the timescales that are expected of us.

This is of course not good enough - but we are working hard to put this right.

We provide more than 12,000 children with SEND support each year. Last year we finalised nearly 900 Education Health and Care plans (EHCs), which was three times more than we completed in the previous year.

Ryegate Children’s Centre provides a range of assessment and therapeutic services for children and young people with autism, ADHD and other developmental and neurological conditions. Some of the services based at Ryegate are commissioned by NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group while others are the responsibility of NHS England.

The waiting times for assessment are different for each of the services based there.

We have a locally-agreed target with Health of 18 weeks waiting time for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), which we are pleased to say is now been met for nearly all children in the city.

As well as working to improve the timeliness,, we are working to improve the quality by changing how we work and supporting schools to work together.

We are also working with partners in the NHS, to avoid duplication and bureaucracy or families.

Feedback from families shows a dramatic improvement.

More than three quarters of parents we work with found the team’s work supportive and sensitive, as well as knowledgeable and easy to understand.

Three quarters of the queries from parents about SEND were also actioned immediately.

Despite this we know for too many families we aren’t getting it right first time - and we should.

In part, the improving picture is down to the use of an external company to help to draft EHC plans.

This approach is something that was criticised in the previous article, but we would want to stress that every child has an SEN officer based in Sheffield, who oversees the work, acts as a point of contact for the family and ensures that the plan is of good quality.

EHC plans are drawn up after considering advice from parents and various professionals, including health colleagues, the child’s school and an educational psychologist.

Last year health services worked with the council to put a new process in place for health professionals to be involved in EHC plans.

This process is working well and we believe that in the majority of cases health advice is now being received in a timely way.

If you are a concerned parent or family member please do get in touch with us.

You can contact us about SEN by emailing ed-sensupportteam@sheffield.gov.uk or calling 0114 2736394.

Tom Common is Interim Senior Manager: SEN, Health and Partnerships at Sheffield City Council

Kate Laurence is Head of Commissioning – Children, Young People & Maternity Portfolio at the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group