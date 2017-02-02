Column: Such a little thing makes a big difference

Earlier this month I passed a homeless girl sitting near the cathedral. It was cold, and rainy, and I had a brute of a cold. I was on my way to get myself a hot chocolate to cheer the morning up, when she asked me if I could spare any change.

I didn’t have any change on me, I rarely do - my mum tells me I need to stop acting like the Queen - so I apologised and walked away, as I have often done before. I wrestled with my conscience all the way through TK Maxx, to Costa and within the queue.

I decided that, even though I was fighting my way till pay day, I would go and ask her if she would like some food or a drink. Maybe it was that this girl looked just a little older than me. Maybe it was the freezing weather. Maybe it was the fact I read an article recently about how the average family in Britain is just one pay cheque away from homelessness.

And yet we see it as an issue that affects others, but not anyone that we know. That these people must live on the streets because of bad life choices, drugs or alcohol addiction. When in reality, most of the time this couldn’t be further from the truth.

The main cause of homelessness in Britain is family dysfunction. We take for granted, at least the people I know, that we have had nice upbringings. That our parents, if necessary, could help us out financially. Sure, you hear sensationalised stories in the news about people who pretend to be homeless. But it’s a sad case of a minority giving the majority a bad reputation they don’t deserve. We need to change our perceptions, be a little kinder and stop viewing homelessness as an ‘us’ and ‘them’ situation.

When I came back I passed the girl again. This time she was accompanied by a friend who was also homeless. I asked them both if they’d like some food, or perhaps a drink, to which they echoed ‘yes please’. Five minutes later I was back with two chicken and bacon subs alongside a flurry of gratitude.

I’m not writing this to be congratulated – I’m no angel. I’ve ignored homeless people before, feeling both awkward and sad. But I made a small difference in a person’s life, and it felt good. It’s my belief that you should do the same, too.

