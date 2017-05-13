Column: Vote will determine our future

As I watched the local election results come in on Friday, I have to say I was delighted that UKIP were literally wiped out.

This is a party that has caused untold hurt and misery for many people who look like me, a party that has been trying to reinvent itself as being a party of the people, less racist and respectful of gender rights and connected with the working class.

These are parties the majority of us would agree have no place in a democracy rooted in diversity.

It seems to me that on all of these counts they have failed spectacularly.

Frankly, I can never forgive Paul Nuttall for his claim that he lost friends in the Hillsborough tragedy on his website.

As all the main political parties now aim to present their manifestos to “the people” I took the liberty of reviewing the manifestos of parties of the past that made headlines for all the wrong reasons, namely the National Front and the British National Party.

Though I have to ask, how different are the manifestos, policies of these parties to the ones that we will be presented with in the next couple of weeks.

And I ask, why are these policies / manifestos more credible then the policies and manifestos that the NF and BNP once presented us with?

Is Britain now less tolerant, less fair and more insular then it has ever been before? Are we powering to become little Britain?

Were these two parties visionaries that weren't given the credit they deserved? Did we treat them unfairly?

To highlight my point, the NF policies focused on making Britain great again, by taking us out of the common market, stop immigration start repatriation, stop property speculators, house British people before immigrants, and raise pensions to two third of wages, etc.

Whereas the BNP manifesto in 2005 advocated: Severe cuts in immigration, leaving the EU, bringing back grammar schools, increase military spending, more security and strong leadership, foreign policy driven by British interests and not human rights and reduce development aid. Sound similar, scary, isn’t it?

So as we head towards June 8 I hope that this election will be decided on policies that represent us all, rather than the few, particularly given the fact that 15 years ago we only had 21 billionaires, now we have 134.

It just emphasises the growing inequality gap between the superrich and the rest of us.

The Equality Trust states that the £83 billion pound increase among the richest 1000 people over just the past year could pay the energy bills of all UK households for two and a half years, and would be enough for the grocery bills for all food bank users for the next 56 years. The facts are that record number of people visited food banks last year, millions are locked out of a decent home and two-thirds of children in poverty are in working households.

In other words as the rich are seeing their wealth increasing, many of the working class are seeing their wealth shrinking.

It is my view that on June 8 we will have to choose between a party that will present us with policies that represent us all, and we can all prosper, and not just those at the top.

Isn’t it time to vote for policies that prevent poor people from living off the crumbs of the wealthiest, crumbs that find themselves in our much needed food-banks.

I have no right to tell people how to vote, but for what it’s worth I would say this, it is incumbent on each and every one of us to vote for policies, rather than the cult of personality or gloss.

It is about realising that the decisions we take on June 8 will decide the futures of all our young people in this country, many who are not old enough to vote, and some that are voting for the first time.

I was once told that we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children – and for that reason alone let’s vote for a future that our children can be proud of – let’s not forget we are the fifth richest country in the world.