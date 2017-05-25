Equality Column: Bridging the child protection gap

When I read that the BBC had dramatised the story of the Rochdale grooming scandal, my thoughts immediately turned to the many victims. How will the BBC do them justice? For me there is no more challenging subject matter than dramatization then the sickening abuse of children that gangs of men inflicted on young girls.

After the final episode, I tweeted, if the institutions had learned its lessons from the Victoria Climbie tragedy in 2000, many young children would have been safe today. I still recall reading briefing after briefing about the Climbie case, and one statement stood out over and above all others. That was “officers handed Victoria Climbie from one lap to another, as if she was a grenade. Eventually, when the pin was pulled, and no one had taken responsibility for Victoria, tragically it was Victoria that had lost her life”.

Although the nature of abuse in the Climbie case and the Three Girls case is different, the abuse of the institutions frankly follows a common thread.

Since the airing of Three Girls, I wanted to understand the people who took on the responsibility to pull this drama together. This is what they said:

Susan Hogg, who made the drama, said: “We had been disturbed by what we uncovered during four years of research”, what she called an “institutional neglect of a certain strata of society.

“These girls were treated like riff-raff who were undeserving of the law and not deemed worthy of care – and that was the overwhelming thing we learnt from this story”.

We all have a role to play to look out for the signs of grooming.

Hogg emphasised “we found no concrete evidence they were deliberately ignoring and not prosecuting because of racial sensitivity” and that the blame lay more with a lack of finance and interest in the welfare of the young girls.

Nicole Taylor, writer of the Three Girls drama, said: “Overwhelmingly what I heard from everyone in the criminal justice system, everyone at social services, that there was this collective attitude towards ‘difficult girls’ and that became a category of its own”.

Maxine Peak, who played the sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham, who spent years of her life trying to get authorities to take grooming seriously, said “These were really vulnerable young women ... and the lack of care from the authorities I found was mind-blowing”.

She went on to say “It was so shocking that Rochdale council got away with sacking Sara because she’d highlighted problems in the way they worked”.

For me, what the drama managed to do, is to powerfully portray a world of desperately vulnerable teenagers who are hidden from view and don’t have a voice.

The three girls at the centre of the drama could come from any estate in this country and frankly, though shown on the BBC, they are not fictional characters.

Each and every one of us will walk past, side by side some young vulnerable person today, tomorrow, next week or in the future. We all have a role to play to look out for the signs of grooming.

There have been a number of welcome changes to the law since the Rochdale grooming scandal saw nine men convicted of child abuse offences in 2012.

Police forces have been ordered to treat child sexual abuse as equivalent to terrorism and the Home Secretary has admitted this crime is “not going away”.

But the best way to put grooming gangs out of business is to start building resilient, confident communities.

We should be ashamed that there are still too many places with poor life chances, lacking in basic community facilities, where girls go without dinner at school to save their money to buy a bottle of vodka on a Friday night.

These places have been ignored for too long and this neglect makes them fertile territory for criminals. Better resourced agencies, properly trained police and stronger laws around child abuse are just the beginning.

Only when we start strengthening communities, building people’s confidence and giving marginalised kids a proper future, can we finally say we are delivering on child protection.