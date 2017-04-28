Equality Column: Vote in the name of fairness

More austerity, a leader who supports taking Britain to another war, abolishing the Human Rights Act, the NHS, economic certainty, immigrants and Brexit are some of the key issues that will dictate who the people of this country will vote for on June 8.

For me there are only two reasons – the right to preserve life and fairness.

For more than 20 years, I have watched successive governments engage in war after war, sometimes leading a coalition, sometimes supporting a coalition, and other times arming countries and, some say, even rebels in the name of democracy and freedom.

I have witnessed millions of people die, subject to the most heinous crimes. Only God knows how many innocent men, women and children lay buried in the Mediterranean Sea?

I have watched countless politicians shamelessly take pictures of themselves with our war veterans, without once apologising to them for the devastating injuries they and their families have suffered for the decisions they made, just so they can remain in power and attract more voters.

For me “LIFE” is the only reason I will go out and vote – the life of people, who are only connected to me because they are human. Because, for some reason, I feel their deep pain. And, when I look into the eyes of these people – particularly children, whether on my TV, online or in a newspaper – I hear a loudness.

For their eyes speak a loudness that their voice never will.

To put this into context, how many of us watched the London Marathon this weekend and were blown away by the acts of kindness shown to David Wyeth so that he could finish the race.

Yet I ask how many children, women, frail and elderly complete marathon after marathon every single day, seeking sanctuary?

Whether that’s here, struggling from the everyday grind of life, or at the other side of the world. Yet for these people, their finish line does not exist.

The act of kindness that should have come from the government – whether that be local, national or even coalition – too often fails to arrive.

And, if it does, most of the time it is short-lived, driven by populism so to be seen to doing the right thing, rather than doing the right thing.

That is the state of our democracy. I just ask isn’t it time for us to vote for British values, honour, compassion, rights, honesty and principle? Isn’t it time to vote for fairness?

This is why I will urge people to vote for fairness in this snap election. And in that context, I will be voting for someone who is principled, whose core values don’t bend to fit fashions or uncomfortable facts, or is ideologically compromised by the monopolised powers and media that govern the world.

For too long now we have had leaders that, when it suits them, swim with the current. But, when we need them to stand like a rock, they have withered away.

I want a leader, a team, that isn’t necessarily your polished Oxbridge graduate elite, that often claim to support working people but when they impose policy, it is so far removed from reality and the needs of the working class, that it makes Pluto feel in touching distance!

I want a leader who understands that education for young people and dignity in old age is not just for the elite. Who recognises every child, young person and adult has the same rights as those who are born by lottery in a position of power and privilege.

Who recognises public services are a safety net to stop people falling into despair. Who will stand like a rock against anyone trying to make a profit by trading the misfortune of those fallen few including the working class, our armed forces, public services and the elderly.

Who has the courage to stand up for honesty, integrity and fairness, who feels pain compassionately, and is willing to roll up their sleeves to take it away for those people who fall on hard times.

Who believes in the principle of supporting those who can. And never turning their back on those who can’t. A leader and party for all people.