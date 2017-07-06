Favourite Things: Developments that help Sheffield to evolve and expand

Charlotte Hale, aged 25, is office manager at West One Student Accommodation’s Gatecrasher Apartments’ lettings office on Arundel Street. The West One portfolio is owned by Sheffield-based City Estates and also embraces student flats at Sellers Wheel in Arundel Street, Huttons Buildings in West Street and Broomgrove Apartments on Broomgrove Road as well as the West One development in Fitzwilliam Street. The company is also currently working on the first phase of its £10m mixed-use development, Alsop Fields, on Sidney Street in the Cultural Industries Quarter. Charlotte lives in Aston with her boyfriend Grant.

Tamper Coffee

I’m really lucky to work just round the corner from Tamper Coffee at Seller’s Wheel, so it’s somewhere we go regularly for brunch or lunch and a drink. Because the owners are from New Zealand the menu is slightly different to usual cafés and they put their own ‘Kiwi’ twist on the food. It’s hard not to treat yourself! The place itself is amazing, too. I love the industrial style of the exposed bricks and metal lights. It helps to give it a unique atmosphere.

La Terazza Restaurant

My family and friends and I are regulars here. The restaurant, on Sharrowvale Road, is a small, family-run Italian which has been there now for about 20 years. The food they serve always tastes incredibly fresh and they also source some of their products directly from Italy, which gives it a much more authentic touch. Also, they make everything fresh in the restaurant’s kitchen which means that they happily change the dishes on the menu for you if there’s something in a dish you don’t like. It’s touches like that, along with the attentive service, which set it apart from others.

Peddler Market

I first came across the Peddler Market because West One has a commercial property on Burton Road which I was visiting, down the road from where the market is held. I can’t believe I had never been before. Taking place on the first Friday and Saturday of each month, the market’s aim is to showcase some of the best street food around, as well as craft beers, cocktails, live music and art. It’s held in an ex-industrial warehouse and it’s such a fantastic atmosphere. It’s things like this that make Sheffield a great city. There is something for everyone - food, drink, or entertainment - and if you’ve not been, it’s well worth a visit.

Langsett Reservoir

We’re so lucky in Sheffield to have such beautiful countryside on our doorstep. I spend a lot of time at Langsett Reservoir walking our Patterdale terrier and he loves it. It’s around three-and-a-half miles to walk round and it’s mostly on paths, so it’s a nice easy walk but still takes a good three or so hours. The land is now owned by Yorkshire Water so all the grounds are well-maintained and looked after, which makes it much nicer to walk round. There’s also a lovely café just across the road so you can stop for a nice lunch and a coffee after to put your feet up. My dad owns a campsite, Hoodlands Farm, near to Langsett Reservoir so I spent a lot of time there, too, which is one reason I got to know the area so well.

Collard Manson, Division Street

I absolutely love this shop. Division Street is fantastic for independent retailers and Collard Manson is no exception. They sell a range of men and women’s clothing and accessories, as well as homeware. The stuff is beautiful, with brands like Vivienne Westwood available, and you can get unique pieces. It’s not the kind of place I can buy things from regularly, but that makes it much more of a treat when I do. But if I could I would probably buy everything in there.

Steam Yard Café

Just down the road from Collard Manson is Steam Yard, another of my favourite places. The coffee is some of the best I’ve ever had. They’re also famous for their doughnuts which they make fresh every day, and their different varieties of pastries. They’re very experimental with their products, selling things like cruffins, a combination of croissants and muffins, and a cronut - a croissant and a doughnut. There’s always something new to try.