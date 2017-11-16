Favourite Things: Favourite places of an adopted Sheffielder

Sheffield was more by accident than design for Denise Crisell.

Originally from Southampton, she met a Sheffielder whilst abroad and ended up having a holiday romance that became the start of an eight-year union.

Denise Crisell at Padley Gorge

It also saw her move to Sheffield and fall in love with the place.

She had spent the past 20 years working in financial services before taking redundancy to go travelling for a year around South East Asia and Australia.

“I decided on my return that I wanted to work in the third sector and really wanted try to make a difference to people’s live”, she said.

She now works as a corporate fundraiser for Sheffield-based Cavendish Cancer Care.

“Cancer touches so many lives and I’m honoured to working amongst such compassionate people that provide an amazing service.”

Denise lives in Nether Edge. She met her present partner Chris in Sheffield – rather than on holiday.

Music Scene

I have always been a big fan of music of all genres and my first encounter of a ‘boozer’ in Sheffield was The Hallamshire Hotel on West Street, 21 years ago when I moved up from Southampton. The Smiths were playing on the jukebox and I felt immediately at home in this exciting, vibrant city. Sheffield boasts some of the best bands and equally has some cracking venues for them to perform at. Sadly, The Casbah has now gone (which was my haunt back in the day) but The Washington is still going strong and I often frequent the O2 and Leadmill when watching some of my fave bands.

I also have to give a nod to local artists Pete McKee and Martin Bedford – your wonderful pieces adorn my home!

They all feed into my passion for music.

Real Ale ‘Boozers’

I love the array of drinking establishments that Sheffield has and feel at home in the numerous swanky cocktail bars such as Kuckoo but even more at home in a spit and sawdust real ale ‘boozer’. They are dotted all over Sheffield and I believe Sheffield has the most micro breweries nationally which doesn’t surprise me as there seems to be a great pub on almost every street corner. Kelham Island offers some of the best, and is great for a pub crawl on a night out.

Chelsea Park

I have lived in Nether Edge for 16 years and only discovered the hidden gem of Chelsea Park abou tfour years ago.

It is a beautiful park and is just another fine example of the many parks and green spaces that Sheffield boasts.

The countryside

I love the fact that you can be in glorious countryside within a 15 minute drive from just about any direction from the City Centre. So, if the parks weren’t enough to spoil us, we have breathtaking countryside too. In particular, The Peak District.

That ‘village’ feel

Having lived in many different parts of Sheffield over the years, no other city I have lived in or been to seems to have that village feel to it where everybody seems to know each other and everybody pulls together for the sake of the community. I know I am not the only person who feels this! I particularly love Sharrow Vale with its independent shops, fab market and lovely people.

The diversity

Sheffield is such a diverse city. There is always something happening, somewhere and at any time of day or night. The people are the friendliest folk on the planet and nothing is ever too much trouble. The student population also keeps the city young and full of energy and life. It really is a fantastic place to live, work and socialise.

Rafters restaurant

I have eaten at many restaurants over the years in Sheffield as it is one of my favourite ways to spend my free time and there are always new ones opening, offering a great variety of food for any occasion but to date, none have been as fine for me as Rafters Restaurant at Hangingwater. The food is always perfectly cooked and presented, the wines to die for and perfectly matched and the service and ambience impeccable. Even though it has changed hands a few times over the years, it is still my favourite. I am looking forward to visiting Joro in December as I have heard such good things about it. I wonder if it will knock Rafters off of my top spot?

cemetery road, sheffield cemetery

Probably not everyone’s cup of tea, but I love walking through the cemetery into town or to Ecclesall Road. It has some great wildlife in its woods surrounding it , including deer and badgers, but it also has a real air about it but not in a creepy way, in a spiritual and tranquil way.