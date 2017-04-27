Favourite Things: Lucky to live next to one of country’s natural gems

For three decades Caroline Egglestone has been a member of Hallam Art Group. Each year the group has organised an exhibition of its work at Sheffield Botanical Gardens. Their exhibition this year on April 29, 30 and May 1 will be special, taking place in the magnificent newly-opened Dorothy Fox Education Centre.

Originally from the North East, Caroline, who lives in Fulwood, spent her working life teaching in Sheffield and is now enjoying her retirement, finding no shortage of local interests.

Hunter’s Bar

Even on cold wintry days it’s a joy to sit in the sunshine with cappuccino and cake outside Endcliffe Park Café. Across the road a favourite haunt of the grandchildren is Rhyme and Reason, every shelf crammed with exciting reading material.

Then we have Ceres, well known for its Dauphinoise potatoes; an excellent place to enjoy good food, either for lunch or later. Then we move on to a real treat for all generations, Pete McKee’s gallery, A Month of Sundays, packed with paintings and memorabilia of a bygone era. We are only too happy to accompany him down pathways of nostalgia, as are the grandchildren, their favourite piece being the 1960s Lambretta lovingly painted with Pete’s original artwork.

Hallam Art Group

Shortly after I joined Hallam Art Group, Isabel, a very lively fellow member, announced that she had a wonderful idea: “Could we help her to create an art show where amateur artists could display their work?” Of course we were happy to help and, indeed, exhibit paintings ourselves.

The Great Sheffield Art Show had been born and remains an annual event. Isabel Blincow and others still generate much enthusiasm within the group. During Thursday meetings at Hallam Community Hall, we experiment with new ways to use artists’ materials, plan sketching outings and gallery visits and watch demonstrating artists. Early in 2016 we all worked very hard to produce paintings of winter in the Botanical Gardens, which were subsequently used by Friends of the Botanical Gardens to produce seasonal greetings and Christmas cards.

The Porter Valley

From our home in Nether Green we can walk down to Shepherd Wheel, past Forge Dam and up to Ringinglow on the edge of the Peak District, following the River Porter. On the first Saturday of every month we often meet up with Friends of the Porter Valley for a guided walk. Last year our most fascinating walk was led by local botanist Ken Balkow. He was able to point out many of the plants mentioned in his newly-published book ‘Wild Plants of The Porter Valley’. The icing on the cake was to attend his illustrated talk on the same subject earlier this year at a FoPV open meeting.

Another Botanist

In April 2016 we were lucky enough to spend time in Turkey, in the shadow of Mount Olympus, on a wildflower study holiday led by Patrick Harding.

For many years Patrick has captivated so many with his books, talks and courses on natural history and folklore. We are so lucky to have him here in Sheffield. His animated descriptions of the most varied plant life in this beautiful area of Turkey didn’t disappoint.

Many of the group were from Sheffield and we have continued to meet up with Patrick, continuing our interest in local natural history.

The Peak District

We are fortunate to live close to the Peak District with its gentle limestone dales and craggy gritstone edges, affording stunning, uninterrupted views of miles of open countryside. Rod, my husband, and I love to walk in these areas watching out for birdlife, wild flowers and even rutting deer! Most Wednesdays I walk with Foothills Walking Group.

The Botanical gardens

Every time we visit the gardens we discover something new, and we have learned so much from garden tours and lectures. As members of Friends of the Botanical Gardens, we use this knowledge and enthusiasm to manage the FOBS interpretation boards in the East Pavilion. This helps visitors to enjoy and appreciate the gardens.