Favourite Things: Vibrant sporting history is a matter of real pride

Andrew Snelling moved to the city from his native Norwich in 1981 to study at the University of Sheffield and has never left. Now Chief Executive of not-for-profit leisure operator SIV, Andrew has ultimate responsibility for sporting and cultural venues across Sheffield such as Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre, iceSheffield and the City Hall. Andrew lives in Nether Green, with partner Frances and their two grown up children, Tom aged 20 and Dan, 19.

RANMOOR

St Luke's Hospice Christine Hillingworth

When I arrived in Sheffield from Norfolk, I found people friendly and felt welcomed. Ranmoor Hall was my first hall of residence as I settled in to study Accounting and Financial Management at the University of Sheffield and the area continues to be a special place for me; I still frequently visit the Ranmoor Inn.

What first attracted me to the University of Sheffield is that it had a city campus. Both universities are incredibly important to Sheffield and I think they are at the heart of many partnerships that help get things done across the city. Partnerships are, of course, not unique to Sheffield, but there is definitely a sense that organisations collaborate here more than anywhere else.

A great example of this is the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine. The first centre in the UK, based at Concord Sports Centre, is a collaboration between universities, healthcare trusts, Sheffield City Council and private and voluntary sector organisations. Bringing together research, education and clinical services, the NCSEM is really driving the city’s Move More strategy, which aims to get people off their sofa and into activity.

sporting passion

Sheffield has a vibrant sporting heritage. As a supporter of my home town club, Norwich City FC, I’ve enjoyed watching performances at both Sheffield clubs. As well as football, the profile and success across a number of sports in the city is something to be rightly proud of. The recent development of the Olympic Legacy Park builds on investment in the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield, and iceSheffield; all of which can trace its origins to the Don Valley Stadium and other venues that are a part of the Sheffield’s cityscape.

Whilst we can’t all be Olympic or World Champions, sport and physical activity continue to be a major part of the growth and development in our city and the associated health and wellbeing benefits it brings will certainly play a part in setting Sheffield up for a bright future.

CITY CENTRE

I’ve long been an avid visitor to the city centre for what is an excellent cultural offering. I’ve enjoyed many a great performance at the brilliant City Hall and regularly return to the Lyceum and Crucible Theatres which hold fond memories for me from working there as Director of Finance when I moved into the not for profit sector. It is because of the refurbishment of the Lyceum Hall that Tudor Square and later the Winter Garden, Millennium Galleries and St Paul’s have all been developed.

I’m delighted to see the new retail quarter taking shape which continues this city centre revival and will add a much needed boost. A city Sheffield’s size needs to have a variety of leisure and retail options. This continued investment in the city centre will see it thrive and complement existing out of town destinations.

ST LUKE’S HOSPICE

We’re very lucky to have St Luke’s in Sheffield; its presence over the last 45 years is reassuring for many, offering a first rate in-patient service as well as great community care. I am honoured to be a trustee of St Luke’s Hospice, and believe that St. Luke’s epitomises the Sheffield spirit. Appreciated by many thousands of Sheffielders every year, its exceptional palliative care is matched by wider considerations and support for the whole family at a time of great need.

PEAKS AND PARKS

I don’t think you could live in Sheffield and not be struck by the amazing nature that is right on our doorstep. As a keen cyclist, I’m spoilt for choice; to put the bike in the car and drive out into the Peak District to start a ride, or simply head off along Ringinglow Road and enjoy the breath-taking views out towards Hathersage.

Frances and I also love to walk in the Peaks and, especially when the boys were small, in the local parks. The whole family love the abundance of parks in Sheffield as well as the fantastic Botanical Gardens, where we sponsored glass in the millennium refurbishment of the greenhouses in the names of Tom and Dan.