Favourite Things: Why Sheffield is a bustling yet green city that offers food for thought

Jonathan Senior arrived in Sheffield as a graduate in 1991 to start his legal career with a national firm. Save for an 18 month break (which took him to India, Rome, South Carolina - and Bristol) he has lived in Sheffield ever since.

Jon is a commercial property partner at Ironmonger Curtis LLP, a specialist commercial practice based at Edmund Road. He advises on sales, purchases and commercial leases for businesses in the industrial, retail, leisure and healthcare sectors. He lives in Crookesmoor with wife Estelle and their daughters aged eight and six.

City centre

I first moved to Sheffield in autumn 1991, just after the World Student Games. I can still remember the ‘hole in the road’ and the ‘egg box building’, but perhaps without the nostalgia that true Sheffielders hold for them. I have watched the city develop and improve through Supertram, Kelham Island, the Winter Gardens, Sheaf Square, Park Hill and St Paul’s Place and feel impatient for the next stage of the city’s evolution. In particular I’m looking forward to the long-anticipated Retail Quarter. Hopefully our collective patience will be rewarded with a city centre which further reflects the individuality and personality of Sheffield.

Damflask, Bradfield

I love the culture of running, climbing, mountain biking and road cycling which has built up around the city and think it should be maximised in attracting investment and relocations to the city. I’m a keen cyclist and often head out over Stanage or to Damflask and High Bradfield. It’s great to run round Damflask too – the new Outdoor City Run Routes take in Damflask as a 5 or 10k route. I also like to earn my Christmas pudding by taking part in the Percy Pud 10k along Damflask each December.

Gerry’s Bakery, Walkley

Although Sheffield still seems some way behind the likes of Manchester or Bristol it has been great to see new generation of independent traders emerge within the city centre and its suburbs. A real favourite of ours is Gerry’s Bakery and Coffee House on South Street in Walkley. The kids love Gerry’s “mor mor” rolls, and we all enjoy Gerry’s chat.

EIS, Sheffield

In my early working years in Sheffield I used to play six-a-side football at the Pitz in Attercliffe and 11-a-side in the Sheffield and District Fair Play League. Now I’ve hung up my boots I am more likely to be seen at the Park Run or taking my daughters to swimming or ice skating lessons – it is great that they will benefit from facilities such as Ponds Forge, Ice Sheffield and EIS. It is also great that Sheffield has secured the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible for a further 10 years and that we have sporting icons such as Jess Ennis and Joe Root to inspire the next generation.

Sheffield Food Festival

I love the fact that a diverse range of outdoor festivals bring a rhythm to the yearly life of the city - and lots of visitors. What with Doc Fest, Grin Up North and Tramlines, there is nearly always something of interest. I love cooking and buying local produce so the Food Festival is a firm favourite. This year I’m looking forward to seeing Bruce Parry at Doc Fest and checking out the Hop Hideout & Urban Pantry celebration of Beer And Cheese at the Food Festival.

STC (St Thomas Church), Crookes

We love going to church on a Sunday morning. The vision at STC is expressed as ‘Meet Friends, Meet God, Live Life Better’. Our church gets involved in some great local community schemes, such as the Revive Café for the homeless and marginalised (based in the Cathedral Archer Project) , and Shine Sheffield. Shine works alongside local secondary schools to help raise young people’s aspirations.

Burbage Edge

I love that I can be heading through Ringinglow and out into open country only 10 minutes after leaving our front door. A run along Burbage Edge never fails to remind me why I love the Peak District. On a similar theme, I love that I can walk to work in 30 minutes. It’s not the most scenic of routes but it’s much better than sitting in a traffic jam or being stuck on a train.