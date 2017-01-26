First Person: Leading by example to raise the tone

The last year has seen some pretty seismic events across the world as well as nearer to home.

Many of these events have been deeply unsettling and have challenged many assumptions about the way the world is turning.

Some events have just left a nasty taste in the mouth. The EU referendum marked a new low in how campaigning is conducted. I accept the result but what I find harder to accept is the vitriol and anger that was doled out during campaigning.

Other events – most notably for me the murder of a young respected politician on the streets of Batley – are just beyond comprehension.

Across the water the conduct of the American presidential election continued to demonstrate a new low was being reached in what is acceptable behaviour on the campaign trail.

The end of a tumultuous 12 months brought the question of how to mark the inauguration of the new president, Donald Trump.

People I spoke to in Sheffield wanted to mark it, but in a manner that countered the anger and bitterness that has been the hallmark of much in our public and political life recently.

Sheffield is the UK’s first City of Sanctuary for asylum-seekers. We pride ourselves on our ability to be a welcoming city, a city where love trumps hate.

It seemed only right and proper to mark it with a candlelit vigil that could be both reflective and joyous. An opportunity to shine a light on that which we have in common, not that which divides us – something that all the brilliant speakers reflected on.

The writer Siri Hustvedt wrote recently that during the US presidential campaign what we were witnessing was the politics of humiliation.

Humiliation is often the lowest common denominator of a weak person, not a strong person.

Just as hate and anger are the last vestiges of the fearful.

We must confront misogyny, racism and hatred head on.

But we also have a responsibility to the next generation, showing through our actions, what is the right way to behave.

We can challenge but still show hope not hostility – hoping more than anything that grace in the end will win over.