Flaneur - Jd Dewitt: Most fab views in the whole city!

29 years ago I brought a Canadian friend to the Sheffield Ski Village.

He wanted to experience the novelty of skiing on bristley mats attached to the contours of a hill. I wanted to watch him.

Yesterday I walked up from Neepsend to the top of what’s left of the long closed Ski Village to have a look now.

I was grunting with exertion as I made my way up along a steep public footpath.

Muttering to myself perhaps flaneurly in between grunts, I was shocked out of my shoes by a running man as he brushed silently and effortlessly past me; seeming to levitate up the hill.

Finally I stood and looked out from what would have been the skiers’ starting point.

I imagined myself as my friend leaning on his ski poles, about to push off into the unknown.

Perhaps inspired by the levitating runner I continued up at a leisurley pace to the top of Parkswood Springs Wood.

And then I realized that I was in a newspaper article from the Sheffield Telegraph that I had barely read.

I was at the top of Parkwood Springs looking out on one of the most fab views in the whole city!