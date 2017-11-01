Flaneur - Jd Dewitt: Most fab views in the whole city!

29 years ago I brought a Canadian friend to the Sheffield Ski Village.
He wanted to experience the novelty of skiing on bristley mats attached to the contours of a hill. I wanted to watch him.
Yesterday I walked up from Neepsend to the top of what’s left of the long closed Ski Village to have a look now.
I was grunting with exertion as I made my way up along a steep public footpath.
Muttering to myself perhaps flaneurly in between grunts, I was shocked out of my shoes by a running man as he brushed silently and effortlessly past me; seeming to levitate up the hill.
Finally I stood and looked out from what would have been the skiers’ starting point.
I imagined myself as my friend leaning on his ski poles, about to push off into the unknown.
Perhaps inspired by the levitating runner I continued up at a leisurley pace to the top of Parkswood Springs Wood.
And then I realized that I was in a newspaper article from the Sheffield Telegraph that I had barely read.
I was at the top of Parkwood Springs looking out on one of the most fab views in the whole city!
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.