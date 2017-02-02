Health Column: A slice of caution in Sheffield over toast scare

This week, the story was picked up by national newspapers that eating burnt food can cause cancer because of a compound called acrylamide which is formed from cooking starchy foods (bread, potatoes etc) at high temperatures, above 120 degrees Celsius.

Many of the reports stated that you could get cancer from eating these types of foods sending the nation into a panic - but are those reports something we should be unduly concerned by?

Let’s look at the study this is all based on.

The Food Standards Agency has done some research on it, however, it’s a little underwhelming and frankly doesn’t come to many conclusions.

They have looked at which foods contain what levels of acrylamide and whether levels of acrylamide across the industry are reducing.

The link between acrylamide and cancer appears to have come from the American Cancer Society which states on its website: “Most of the studies done so far have not found an increased risk of cancer in humans. For some types of cancer, such as kidney, endometrial, and ovarian cancer, the results have been mixed, but there are currently no cancer types for which there is clearly an increased risk related to acrylamide intake.”

It’s also important to consider that several studies have been done on lab rats using amounts that humans would never be able to consume.

“Acrylamide has been found to increase the risk of several types of cancer when given to lab animals (rats and mice) in their drinking water.

“The doses of acrylamide given in these studies have been as much as 1,000 to 10,000 times higher than the levels people might be exposed to in foods,” the society says.

As stated on the BBC report, even adults consuming high levels of acrylamide would have to consume 160 times more than the average person currently is doing to be reaching a level that may be cancerous.

And even then it’s only a possible link, because the research is patchy and not of great quality yet.

In addition to that, many of the human studies were based on food frequency questionnaires which are notoriously inaccurate for over and under reporting so don’t give a true representation of someone’s diet.

In all honesty, the headlines are scaremongering. When reviewing the results of the FSA’s investigations, it appears that most of the foods containing higher levels of acrylamide are in fact processed foods such as chips, crisps, potato waffles and similar frozen products, bread, biscuits and breakfast cereals.

I would argue that we should be limiting the consumption of processed foods to improve overall health anyway.

From a food safety point of view, there is no need to give up completely eating foods that contain acrylamide because the current research suggests that for there to be any harm to health, we need to be eating such vast quantities, it is unlikely we physically could eat that much.

However, I would argue it is something we need to consider along with the other chemicals in processed food and the total effect of them on our health over a lifetime.

All these foods contain little nutritional value and can be replaced with more nutritious foods which will not only ensure your intake of acrylamide is kept low but also of other chemicals found in them which may be detrimental to health and keeps carbohydrate and sugar intake lower.

It’s important to eat plenty of fresh vegetables and good-quality protein sources like meat, fish and oily fish or pulses and legumes.

Here are my suggestions:

n Swap cereal and toast for porridge or egg-based breakfasts at least 4 days of the week

n Limit consumption of chips and make your own sweet potato wedges occasionally. Avoid when out and choose other options

n Ditch the biscuits (including savoury versions)

n Eat plenty of differently-coloured vegetables which are rich in antioxidants. These may help prevent cancer