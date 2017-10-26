Health Column: It’s time to talk about domestic abuse

October is domestic violence month; a topic and still very much a taboo, that is close to my heart.

Not only was I in an abusive relationship in my mid-twenties, but I work daily in A Mind Apart with young people vulnerable to domestic abuse in their families, regularly watching it dictate their future relationships, and often becoming the root cause of mental health concerns.

Domestic violence figures have risen in recent years.

The experience was a living nightmare, but I was lucky. I got out, I had the strength to find a way out before it went any further. Within a year of my ex telling me he had left his job in London and was moving into my Sheffield apartment, I had the police in my living room leading him out of the front door. Not all domestic abuse victims are this lucky.

There is no ‘type’ of woman that gets themselves into such relationships. There is no mindset that takes you.

There is a mindset whilst you’re there though. Your mindset becomes about survival. Your life becomes about survival.

You are led to believe by the abuser that they are not worth anything, that you deserve to be hit, that you are always wrong. For all the times the abuser is awful to the individual, they are also appealingly amazing.

I would be hit one minute and then come home to a cleaned house, food on the table and presents waiting for me the next. It’s a very confusing place to put anyone into mentally and you begin to believe that if you left the abuser no one else would want you.

It starts to mess with your head as they play on your weaknesses. You begin to second guess yourself and eventually allow the abuse to dictate your self-worth. So you adapt to survive.

Sometimes this desperation to survive leads to quite the opposite. In wanting to survive you begin to think you can’t or won’t. You keep it a secret. You feel embarrassed. There’s no one to talk to about it and you believe the threats he gives you if you tell anyone.

It starts to be your norm and you even believe all relationships are like this. Eventually you fall into a pit of depression and this becomes who you are.

As your mental health slips, your physical health slips. The daily strains take it’s toll on your body and you begin to feel ill and exhausted. Just getting out of bed becomes a daily struggle.

Once I gave up the secret I had friends and family waiting to support me.

But there is little support from domestic abuse services for those who have lost all their friends and family, so it never surprises me to hear of women that never get out of the abusive relationship, or have a string of abusive relationships one after the other. Or worse, are killed in the relationship.

It’s time for us to break the taboo and speak loud and clear about this topic. We should not be accepting it in our society.

There needs to be more help for these victims and we as society need to stop judging the victims in the relationships.

If you’re in an abusive relationship it’s time for you to speak out and tell someone.