In the Saddle: Carrot cake for birthday boy

What a crazy time it has been these last few weeks with our horses. I absolutely love this time of the year. Summer is just around the corner and the competition season is well underway.

It was Sully's first ever birthday recently and what better way to celebrate than to take him out to a show. We went along to Milton Equestrian Centre where we did a few in-hand classes together. Since Sully is just a baby and still learning the ropes, I don't expect too much of him.

My main priority is that he travels safely to and back from the show. It's all a learning curve for him and about getting him out to see different places to gain experience. I really don't worry about how we do right now and we so far I've been the one with thSe youngest horse there - even in the youngstock classes.

Bearing in mind my youngster hasn't seen things such as mobile food vans with loud generators or huge parasols around the table and chairs I thought he did rather well.

He was very full of himself but gradually settled in the Foreign Breeds class and Unusual Coloured classes.

The judge there was brilliant and told me I was very brave bringing out such a young baby horse.

I had brought my own support team and my friend Kirsty had surprised me coming over from Retford which was lovely and we all had a great morning. Sully was remarkable when a parasol smashed into the side of the ring next to him. (He never batted an eyelid.

He came home with a second place and a third, qualifying for championships held later in the year across the UK.

Billie Lincoln was the talented photographer that day and I got a couple of beautiful photographs as mementos. I hope to see her again at future shows. In the meantime, well done to all my friends who were there too. I'm looking forward to our next time out.