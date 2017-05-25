In the Saddle: Springing into action....

Well, it feels like we are almost heading into summer soon. We've gone from thick, gloopy mud to dry cracked ground like a desert. It's either all or nothing with clay soil. On the plus side the grass is growing and I'll soon be able to spend less on haylage.

I love spring as a horse owner. It's the start of the season for pony club and competing and the horses can enjoy some rug-free time. It's cheaper to keep the horses - less time in their stables means less money spent on bedding. Spring always has an element of hope for the year ahead and fills me with promises of warmer weather ahead.

We've already kick-started our pony club rallies, having a fantastic fun time catching up with old friends and admiring the new ponies on the scene. This year Alyssia, my eight year old, has really got into showjumping and we've been taking her to Epworth Equestrian where she came 2nd in the 40cm class. It's been a while since I went there with my mare and it really has improved with new arenas.

By the time you read this we will have also taken her to the pony club's open show. Hopefully she will enjoy herself there too. We are planning on her doing the 'Ride and Run' class in addition to the usual jumping where she jumps half the course on her pony and then the rest herself. I can't imagine anything worse at my age, but for the children they love it.

There's so much about this spring - we are pretty lucky on the Isle being so close to such good competition places. My friend in Oban has to travel a 100 mile round trip to reach anywhere, but on the plus side she has amazing views and beaches to ride on. Out here you can see traffic coming for miles as Lincolnshire is so flat.

If you haven't ever sat on a horse then it's about time you tried. I've been hooked since I was a little girl and it's a great way to be outdoors - and spend all your money!