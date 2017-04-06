Mad Management: Brexit - A formidable negotiation with economic consequences NOW

I was going to continue my theme of what needs to be put right in Sheffield before we can begin to get the best from our strengths. But, of course, all the attention is on Article 50 and its consequences so I shall suspend exploring the next six of my eight points until next week.

In order to best understand the whole process Brexit needs to be looked at through the lens of negotiation. This field is what drew me into my work at understanding organisations nearly 40 years ago. It is also what drew me into Sheffield 40 years ago, in the nature of a brilliant behavioural scientist based in Penistone called Neil Rackham. Neil had devised a system of identifying key behaviours at work which differentiated good from bad outcomes of meetings, appraisals, sales calls and, to some extent, negotiation.

I had realised that I could not always get my own way anymore

As I had recently emerged from the life-changing experience of becoming a powerless white man in a new black-run republic, Zambia, where previously I had led the unthinkingly superior existence of a colonial, I became fascinated by the negotiation data. I had realised that I could not always get my own way anymore just because I was white. This is known in business school jargon as a paradigm shift; but it was actually more like falling off a cliff scrabbling for handholds all the way down – very humbling. Luckily, I had two very wise and kind black colleagues, who showed me the ropes, i.e. how to engage properly with the now empowered black population. I then had the two happiest years of my life in Africa, able to share in the vibrant Zambian social and mining life.

Neil Rackham’s research revealed two very important behaviours that skilled negotiators use throughout any business negotiation that no-one had identified before. The first was to determine the extent of common ground, without which the negotiation will not be successful. The second was to be able to disagree on important issues, but never to personally attack the other party. Threats, in particular were a No-No.

When I took the research into the field to analyse the economic benefits of what became win/win negotiations It became clear that there was a correlation with profitability, e.g. Fuji Xerox, in 1981, made 7 cents more on each dollar net than Xerox USA. However, it also became clear, working with the purchasers in Xerox, Motorola and Exxon, that the success of collaborative behaviour was not recognised by the top management. So, the best negotiators had to be really good at internal as well as external negotiations, because, without this mandate they could not succeed. Why? Because the agreements would not work, unconsciously sabotaged by company policies. Just as, in this government, the lack of consensus will undermine the UK negotiators.

Here is the key message: There is only one way to build trust, and that is by negotiating successful implementations step by arduous step – not clever agreements. A negotiation is not a debate, so I suggest we keep Oxbridge politicians out of it.

Strategically, it is vital to start building trust early. This requires a great planning team to back you up. Not surprisingly the data showed that 80% of the negotiation failures were a result of poor planning. The best negotiator in the world cannot get a win/win if the planning and preparation is bad, i.e. win/lose. There has not been much evidence of this in Brexit so far. That should be our biggest concern.

Where does that leave the UK with Brexit? I am not optimistic. In the first place, British politicians have a history of poor negotiations. They have two bad habits. The first very bad habit they (and other English people) have is that of behaving as though they are not taking the other party seriously, e.g. Argentina and the Falklands. The other is taking a win/lose stance from the beginning.

What has Theresa May done? She has already used threats, i.e. the tit-for-tat of security against economic issues, and treatment of EU nationals in the UK versus the British in Europe. Hopeless, absolutely hopeless! She appears to suffer from an utter lack of (social) imagination. The very thing she fired George Osborne for!

Pity the civil servants who have to unravel this Gordian knot. Already it is being called blackmail. A government source (who has to be a politician or a SPAD) says “this was the start of a negotiation so there was no surprise that people were taking tough positions.” Oh dear, he or she must have absolutely no understanding of the reality of good negotiations, where the first impulse has always to be to seek and reveal Common Ground – checking your understanding of the direction of travel and never to attack or threaten the other party.

What makes this opening gambit particularly unhelpful is that the UK is in the weakest of weak positions, politically, economically, ethically. We are the ones who have walked away from a union of 27 other neighbours because our previous PM was too incompetent and arrogant to play the long game. It cost Daimler $37 billion to buy Chrysler. They paid a hedge fund $650 million to take it off their hands after just 9 years.

Two years later Chrysler went into bankruptcy. It took the USA and Vietnam 5 years to negotiate a peace treaty on just one issue, peaceful co-existence. What will it cost the UK to “demerge” when there are literally hundreds of clauses, and how much uncertainty will that create for businesses and the economy?

Maybe, as the Quakers would say: “Let us pause for reflection.”