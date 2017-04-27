Mad Management: Understanding organisations is the basis for best management training

I was pleased to read in last week’s edition that the Dean of Sheffield Business School is picking up the gauntlet of developing management skills to meet the predicted demand in our region on the basis of an Emsi report they commissioned.

What I am really hoping for is a revolution in management teaching, beginning with revising the current management theory that is bedevilling our economy.

It does not take much research to realise that UK employees are largely cynical about management, and that people starting work, in particular, really want to do a good job, but end up encountering management systems, including a top down style, that ensure they can’t.

This is very much the case in some of our more “traditional” retailers, which is why the German retailers Lidl and Aldi have had such a massive impact, as has Handelsbank, the Swedish retail bank, when compared with the dinosaurs in the high street. Let us hope that these will constitute the majority of the anticipated 7000 management openings in retail.

Perhaps, though, we should pay attention to the views of our most successful Sheffielder, Sir George Buckley (pictured right), the only Brit to head up a Fortune 500 company, 3M. Recently returned, he is now chairman of the iconic UK engineering firm, Smiths Group.

He had a strong message in The Times for UK economic policy-makers: “You cannot build an economy on service businesses” – contradicting Thatcher. We need, instead, to encourage manufacturing, mineral extraction and agriculture, and educate to that effect. That is where the new money will come from.

The management system again is key in these industries, the best of which in the manufacturing sector is any form of TPS, the Toyota Production System. This seems to have evaded much of our thinking about management. We British retain this annoying habit of understanding something at the level of description, but not at the level of meaning.

So, for example, when the Japanese Quality movement came to light, we latched on to simplistic “quality circles”, missing the entire point that unless you understand process improvement methodology these are a waste of time. The result is we take up new methods half-heartedly, fail and then dismiss them.

So, when Nissan opened in the North East 30 years ago, they were laughed at for supposing they could impose their Japanese way of working on a very traditional, highly unionised workforce. However, within a very short space of time they had one of the most productive manufacturing sites in the UK.

Today Nissan employs more than 6,000 people in one of the most efficient plants in Europe. Their exports have trebled, from just over £1.5bn in 2000 to £4.8bn in 2014; with one in every three cars made in the UK.

Just as importantly the plant supports a major Tier One supply chain of 30 companies, so that today the Nissan “system” provides employment for 34,000 workers. All this was accomplished as Rover, British Leyland, and BSA-Triumph crumbled.

Honda and Toyota have been similarly successful, and now Jaguar Land Rover is growing profitably – under Indian leadership, Tata.

Same workers, different management. Just like John Lewis, our favourite retailer.

The key to managerial success: Understanding Organisations.

My management training for graduate engineers would be a year of “understanding organisations” after they graduate. Why? Because I discovered early on in my work that it often took up to 18 months for graduates to be fully productive, especially if they were fast-tracked on some sort of graduate management training scheme.

For example, in a chemicals factory where I worked in London the 1970s the best thing that happened to our graduate management trainees was a recession. These, mainly Cambridge, graduates were given the option of going on to the factory floor to work as hands – or leave.

Half of them left and the others stayed on the shop floor – and learned the lesson of their lives. They were, first of all, shocked by the conditions, the heat, the fumes, the dangerous leaks and unsafe floors that the workforce had been putting up with. Then they found just how unproductive the workflow was, and how much working around there had to be.

This experience of shop floor working made them quite rebellious, and, being really bright, they began to question the inefficient system. This got them nowhere with the complacent top management, so they began to study the system in earnest – doing real quality improvement without knowing it. Because they were trained scientists they followed the Deming route of study: plan, improve and check instinctively.

Within a year conditions had improved immensely, as had productivity and safety. But, more importantly for the company’s future, they were determined not be the same as their senior managers. As they rose through the ranks, so did the company’s fortunes.

Consequently the management syllabus should be one of an intensive study of manufacturing systems and projects, beginning with the history of 20th century production. It would be a sandwich course with the likes of Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Gripple, and the work would be in team projects where they would both formulate and test their theories of good management and develop their behavioural team skills.

And they would study philosophy to correct the absence of sound thinking among both our politicians and many business leaders that is today sub-optimising our economic performance, increasing inequality and damaging the environment.