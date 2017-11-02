MY FAVOURITE THINGS: Hotel manager talks of his love of the great outdoors and Sheffield United

Tim Cadman is General Manager at the four-star Copthorne Hotel Sheffield, which is also home to the award winning 18 Fifty 5 restaurant.

Tim, who is originally from Ashbourne in Derbyshire has spent 32 years working in the hospitality sector and moved to the hotel in 2015.

The Copthorne Hotel Sheffield is situated adjacent to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium and has 158 guest rooms and a penthouse suite.

Tim lives with his partner in Oughtibridge and as a daughter Harriet, who lives with her husband Adam in Dorset. He is proud to consider Sheffield as his adopted home.

Sheffield Parks & Peak District

When not at work you will find me walking with my French bulldog Hugo through one of the many beautiful parks and woodland walks to be found in Sheffield (Rivelin Valley, Endcliffe Park, Beeley Woods, Graves Parks). I am always looking out for public footpaths to go and explore. I will however very often venture out into the Peak District for some serious walking – Froggett Edge and Stanidge Edge are firm favourites. After a heavy week at work the wide open spaces just clear the mind and make you refreshed and ready to tackle another tough week at the Hotel.

Kelham Island

Sunday mornings I often go to The Depot Bakery and order my favourite - poached eggs on toast washed down with a strong mug of Yorkshire Tea. Kelham Island is such an exciting place right now, that mix of manufacturing and industry mingled in with shops, bars, coffee shops and restaurants. It really captures the essence of how exciting it is to be a part of Sheffield, renewal, growth and innovation all around us.

Sheffield United

The Copthorne Hotel works very closely with the footballcClub and since joining the hotel I have been totally immersed in the world of the Blades – and I love it. The history and provenance of the club never fails to impress and I could listen to John Garrett tell his stories all day. I think long after I have moved on from the hotel you will see me taking my seat in downtown Bramall lane and supporting Sheffield’s red and white.

Fitness

Sport and physical activity are very important to me and it is so readily available to us in Sheffield. Whatever your sport you can generally find a place to do it in our city. I work out twice a week with local girl and personal trainer Lucy Arnold at her studio in Sheffield. My goal at the moment is to be fit to take part in next years’ Sheffield half marathon. Sport and physical activity continue to be a major part of the growth and development in our city and the associated health and wellbeing benefits it brings will certainly play a part in setting Sheffield up for a bright future.

St Wilfrid’s Centre

There’s only one St Wilfrid’s Centre – I am so proud to support this charity located on Queens Road in Sheffield, which focuses on helping homeless, vulnerable and socially excluded adults gain new life skills so that they can stand on their own two feet.

The hotel has recently donated luxury duvets and handpicked care packages, including everyday essential items, to the charity’s new residential project, St Wilfrid’s Place which has recently opened. St Wilfrid’s Place will accommodate 20 adults in self-contained flats for up to two years. The centre already has a great track record of nurturing and empowering homeless, vulnerable and socially-excluded adults and this new project will provide something brilliant to Sheffield.

As a local Sheffield business, we are very proud to be associated with a charity that is on our doorstep – they do such fantastic work.

Pete McKee – Artist

I absolutely love the work of Pete McKee, the Sheffield artist. He uses bright and bold colours in his larger than life and often humorous characters and scenes. His subjects inhabit a world of working men’s clubs, bingo halls and family trips to the seaside and very often have Sheffield as the backdrop.

I am fortunate to own several signed limited edition prints and I have one original ink sketch of a character and a dog staring into the Henderson’s Relish factory – another iconic Sheffield brand.