Northern Lights: ‘Place at the table’ is key to decisions being made and ideas implemented

Years ago I picked up a call from a Mrs Robinson, who wanted to give her kitchen table to Weston Park Museum.

It was a Ewbank – a solid beast of a table that could seat a family for dinner then, with 1930’s space-saving ingenuity, reconfigure to reveal a hand-operated mangle.

Norah and Thomas Robinson married in 1930 and lived in a back-to-back near the bottom of the Moor.

Seven years later they were offered a brand new council house on Shirecliffe Road and the table was bought for their new kitchen.

When I met her in 1994, Mrs Robinson had been widowed for 12 years and, at 85, she’d decided the table was too heavy to manage and the time had come to give it away.

That table had seen the Robinsons through their 52 years of marriage – a surface to cook, eat and wring their washing. I imagine the mangle sat passive through endless conversations about past and future, friends and family, loss and love in the city.

When I think of Norah now, I remember a strong woman who filled her place at the table with dignity and a good measure of both pragmatism and common sense.

I’ve spent the last few weeks at various tables with people doing extraordinary things.

Last Monday I heard Teemu Moilanen from Finland talking about city branding – how every major city needs a clear message that distinguishes it from the next.

Across the table we talked about Sheffield and the words we use to explain who we are to the world.

Are we authentic and independent? Safe and friendly? An outdoor city? A city of steel? A city of makers? We are all these things.

Coming from Yorkshire, I’m reluctant to brag, but I genuinely believe we have a lot to shout about.

To compete internationally, we must recognise our strengths and our potential, and collectively and confidently articulate who we are and what we do.

My next table setting was a dinner to celebrate Herbert Hughes, a civic leader active in the late 1800s.

We learnt that his fund supports Sheffield students to develop fluency in Hispanic languages.

Over 100 years ago he realised that to build a dynamic, successful city we need people who can communicate at an international table.

In Sheffield today people speak over 150 languages and we export our products globally. Hughes’ legacy is in global communication and an inherent belief in the city’s people.

At Sheffield College I met adults learning English, working in pairs and practicing their language, talking about work, the weekend and the weather.

Another group were learning essential skills – how to write a job application, present yourself confidently at interview, how to say and do the right thing to get on the career ladder.

The surfaces of these tables were covered in books, pens and mobile phones. Here, being at the table is about doing something that makes a difference.

It’s about action not intention, and people working to make a better life.

Last Friday, Kit Sollitt and Kathleen Roberts, two of Sheffield’s Women of Steel, came to see the model of the bronze statue at Barkers’ Pool on display in Weston Park Museum.

Sat at a table in the café with a cup of tea, Kit and Kathleen explained the importance of recognition and how for us to learn from history, it needs to be made visible and kept alive in a collective memory.

It is vital that we acknowledge the role of women in the steel industry during two World Wars.

When the men returned in 1945, Kit and Kathleen were given their papers and it was 70 years before their remarkable contribution to the city was recognised.

Since Kit and Kathleen set to work in Sheffield’s factories, generations of women have picked up the mantle, rejecting injustice and oppression, fighting to be included, to make their voices heard, for better working rights and equal pay, for the right to their place at boardroom table, the right to lead.

The table serves many uses – a place to meet and share food, to listen and learn, to discuss ideas and for Norah and Thomas Robinson to live their life together.

The table is not just a place to talk, it’s a place where decisions are made and ideas are put into action.

Most weeks I’m lucky enough to sit around many different tables.

I learn from people, share ideas, ambition and the will to make things happen.

Being at the table together at work and in politics, in public places and in your home, seems a good way to get things done.