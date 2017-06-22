Northern Lights: Showcasing talents of our city – rich with cultural diversity partnerships

June has been a particularly strong month for Sheffield’s cultural scene with varied and rich events showcasing our city centre and highlighting our local and global offer with one weekend in particular standing out.

Firstly, our world famous international documentary festival Docfest brought thousands of international visitors to the city from over 30 different countries. On arrival to the city, they were greeted by the headline in the Sheffield Telegraph that Sheffield was not only Channel 4’s intellectual home but was also hoping to be its new physical one. Then, as the orange-badged delegates mingled with the city residents with outdoor screens spread across the city, Sheffield Makes Music started with over 1,000 musicians performing in the squares, coffee shops and numerous other locations including John Lewis, showcasing our music city credentials over 24 hours. Particular highlights included the 300-plus children playing in a Samba band, brought together by the Music Hub on the steps of the City Hall, Sheffield Youth Orchestra in association with Yellow Arch Studios, Opera on Location on the Town Hall steps and the smiles on the faces of friends and families of the new band who played their first gig in Barker’s Pool. Saturday saw the music continue with Peace in the Park, an inspiring free-for-all community festival held on the Ponderosa, which celebrates the diversity and achievements of our fantastic communities in Sheffield and beyond.

The words ‘cheeky and audacious’ were used by delegates at Docfest, reacting to the headline in the Sheffield Telegraph stating ‘if Channel 4 was a city, it would be Sheffield’.

Over in the General Cemetery, international artist and Rotherham-born Mark Fell curated a programme of musical brilliance in the beautifully restored Samuel Worth Nonconformist Chapel. Over 1,500 people came from the city and beyond to listen to Lush Spectra, a weekend of extraordinary multi-channel audio works and acoustic sounds with performances going on until sunrise. A sunrise greeted by the dawn chorus improvising to the works of Clare Sulaman playing a range of ancient instruments including the hurdy-gurdy.

Our creative talent as a city stretches across sectors and genres, no more so than in the creative digital arena where ideas collide through innovation, technology and imagination. The newly-launched snapshot of the creative digital sector commissioned by the University of Sheffield and Creative Sheffield reveals a city on the cusp of a digital revolution. From sole makers to internationally agile players the Ecosystem, as the author of the report Laura Bennett states, is ‘live and kicking’.

Producing award winning companies such as Joi Polloi, who have won two BAFTAs for work on TV programmes such as ‘Humans’ and ‘Live from Space’, to Universal Everything, continuing our musical credentials by working with Radiohead in their studio to create an international music environment for their iPad app. Of all the sectors highlighted in the four reports, the digital sector is the one that demonstrates connectivity and creativity with digital being the platform that brings musicians, game makers, designers, software development and marketing companies together.

What characterised the events that I have highlighted on one weekend in June and the findings of the digital report was how critical partnerships are in the city. Partnerships across venues and sectors, all working together with the collective belief that Sheffield and its residents deserve the best, can attract the best and will use any opportunity to showcase the best of what we have created alongside an international offering of musicians, documentary makers and artists in the digital sector. This is where individuals and companies from Sheffield excel. Producing interesting, quirky, innovative and home grown events and products, ones that the University of Sheffield are proud to support, nurture and partner-in through the Culture Consortium, Arts Council, Creative Sheffield and many more.

Which brings us back to Channel 4 and its proposed or possible relocation from London and Sheffield’s ‘cheeky and audacious’ bid to bring it here. The words “cheeky and audacious” were used by delegates at Docfest, reacting to the headline in the Sheffield Telegraph stating ‘if Channel 4 was a city, it would be Sheffield’. Their reaction was heart-warming and supportive with many of them offering to support, endorse and help in any way they could. The relocation is not a done deal and, after the recent election result, not necessarily a wholesale move but one that could see aspects of the organisation being based outside London. Yes, the bidding will be competitive and other cities with larger budgets and greater political lobbying skills will be up against us. Of course, we may not be successful. But the point is, as the judges in the Luxury Travel Guide stated when they ranked Sheffield alongside Lisbon and Geneva as an Emerging European City Destination of the Year, ‘Sheffield is a city that delights and surprises in equal measure’. It is up to us to let Channel 4 appreciate that as well.