Northern Lights: Why city has more reasons to be cheerful than anywhere else in UK

These are undoubtedly some uncertain times for many of us residents of Sheffield and the wider region and, indeed, as business owners.

It does not matter what your opinion on the detail of this is, economic and political headlines from across the globe seem to be coming at us at an unprecedented rate, writes Nigel Brewster, of Brewster Pratap Recruitment Group.

I would say we have more reasons than most to be cheerful and it’s about time we were bolder and prouder about the good things in our city and wider region.

It seems that more and more people are all very often asking the same question: “So what does this mean and what will this mean for me?”.

Despite what could be seen as quite an unsettling backdrop, I genuinely believe that Sheffield has more reasons to be cheerful than almost any other place in our country – and it certainly feels to me like I’m not the only one.

There is little denying the fact that the recent announcements about Boeing and McLaren Automotive industries deciding to place their operations in our region – when let’s be honest, they could have gone almost anywhere in the world instead – has really turned the heads of many other areas of the UK.

As well as this happening, seventy plus other national and international businesses made the same decision to locate their operations here in the Sheffield City Region in 2016 alone.

And with the latest news about Boeing and McLaren Automotive industries it is now impossible for people not to sit up and take note of what is happening.

Businesses such as these are confirming what many of us already knew – that our region is a good place to be for a whole host of reasons.

Firstly, we’ve got a world-wide reputation for innovation and then for turning that innovation into production; among many other activities, we very famously make things here – and we also make them incredibly well.

But as well as this undeniable strength that we have, nowadays we have also got a reputation for doing a whole host of other things well.

We have attracted the National College for High Speed Rail (in Doncaster) for example and we boast the UK’s newest and, one of the fastest growing international airports.

In addition, we are the home to two world class universities providing education, skills and research that not only drives our economy, but is exported around the globe.

We are also home to many thousands of successful businesses of all sizes and across nearly every imaginable sector.

And very often, without any fuss or shouting, our businesses are taking these messages all the way around the world.

As just one example, some of our top medical technology firms promoted the city region’s great strengths in medical technology and manufacturing at a major trade show in Dubai earlier this year and, in March, the city region’s largest ever private sector led delegation made its way to the South of France to lead the charge at an international property and regeneration conference.

But one much overlooked aspect of our region’s identity, one that for me can often be much more important than any of this, is that we’ve got a reputation for our people and our humour.

People rarely come to Sheffield and leave without a picture of a city that is diverse, hard-working, no-nonsense with an authentic style all of its own and a certain humorous glint in its eye.

Proof of all of these reasons to be positive was highlighted in recent research carried out by the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which showed that over the past four years Sheffield and our city region has created more than 37,000 new jobs (out-performing the LEP area’s original plan), which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.

Perhaps I more than anybody should know that this is a feature of Sheffield and the wider region, as my business in recruitment is seeing record levels of demand from our businesses for skilled employees, as they look to take advantage of opportunities to grow and to develop both at home and often much further afield.

And nowadays, it isn’t just about the established business names, as all across our region we have a new breed of business owners all doing exciting and interesting things – from technology to power electric buses (Magtec), digital entrepreneurs building innovate solutions to streamline the way people access work (Tribepad) and a recent addition to the city region, Metalysis – the company behind a disruptive technology for solid-state metals and novel alloys production.

These businesses represent some of the new and exciting employers that are very often doing things differently (and on a global stage) and ones that should be supported and celebrated, as they and many others really do us proud.

Dare I even say it as well… we could very well have two promoted football teams in Sheffield this summer depending on the results of the next few weeks!

All in all, as you can see, the people of Sheffield and its employers together have made great headway in providing imaginative and practical solutions to growing a great number of the city’s sectors.

So, do we have any reasons to be cheerful?

Personally I would say we have more reasons than most to be cheerful and it’s about time we were bolder and prouder about the good things in our city and the wider region.