Showcasing the strength of healthcare firms

With an aging UK population and a greater focus on preventative medicine, the healthcare and medical technology sectors are emerging as growth areas in the Sheffield City Region.

In this region, our particular strength is in medical technologies and their use of specialist metals, precision engineering, and advanced manufacturing. We also have, vitally, the intellectual infrastructure to kickstart innovations and the driving curiosity to research and prototype ideas that come from both medical practitioners and their patients.

This month a team from the city region will be at the Arab Health trade show in Dubai, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the Middle East and North Africa. They will be showcasing the world-leading strengths of the region in medical technologies and health innovation to 4,400 of the world’s leading healthcare companies.

The team from SCR will display some of the cutting-edge products of regional companies, including medical devices, research and development work, and 3D printing. The displays, including a spinal cervical implant printed using 3D technology by the AMRC, will demonstrate how the region collaborates with the research excellence of both the AMRC and the new Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre based on the region’s visionary Olympic Legacy Park in Sheffield. At the heart of the park, the multi-million pound AWRC will provide state-of-the-art, fully instrumented laboratories and a team of 50 researchers for collaborative projects.

The AWRC will take services and products from concept to market, mirroring the successful model used in other sectors including engineering and manufacturing, and using the intellectual property, products and knowledge developed in the centre to generate employment opportunities.

Through the AWRC’s close links with the National Centre for Sports and Exercise Medicine, researchers will have the unique opportunity to work with the population of Sheffield to test the potential of innovations developed at the legacy park.